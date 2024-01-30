One VPN for every Amazon device

Looking for an easy streaming VPN for Fire Stick or Fire TV? ExpressVPN is your best bet, with simple and intuitive apps for virtually every Amazon device

Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max

Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation

Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation

Fire TV Cube

If you don’t want to install ExpressVPN on your Fire device, you can also try screen mirroring from another device with ExpressVPN installed.

Note: Fire TV 1st Generation is not compatible with any VPN.

