A 30-day free trial is available to select Aircove users. Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about the 30-day free trial in this article.

Who is eligible for Aircove’s 30-day free trial?

The ExpressVPN Aircove’s 30-day free trial is available to:

Each new Aircove sold after July 2023. (Each Aircove can use the free trial once.)

Individuals who have never used ExpressVPN or an ExpressVPN free trial before.

Need help?

Back to top

What is included in the 30-day free trial?

The 30-day free trial gives you full access to the functionality of ExpressVPN Aircove and benefits of an ExpressVPN subscription, including:

Full VPN benefits to secure an unlimited number of devices connected to Aircove

Device Groups feature that allows multiple VPN locations simultaneously

Advanced protection features (e.g., blocking trackers and parental controls)

Access to the ExpressVPN apps on all platforms (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux)

Need help?

Back to top

How do I sign up for the 30-day free trial?

You can sign up for the 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN during your Aircove’s initial setup or later on your Aircove’s account page.

If you have never set up your Aircove, you will see an option that says Try Free for 30 Days during the setup. Follow these steps:

Start your Aircove setup. Select Try Free for 30 Days. Enter your email address. Select Start Free Trial.

If you previously completed setting up your Aircove without signing in to ExpressVPN or starting a free trial, follow these steps:

Go to expressvpnrouter.com. On the left sidebar, select VPN Options > Account. Select Try Free for 30 Days. Enter your email address. Select Start Free Trial.

Need help?

Back to top

Why isn’t the 30-day free trial available on my Aircove?

The 30-day free trial may not be available to you, because:

You purchased your Aircove before July 2023.

You have used an ExpressVPN free trial before.

You already have an ExpressVPN subscription.

The free trial was already used on your Aircove. (e.g., if you purchased a second-hand Aircove.)

Need help?

Back to top

My 30-day free trial has expired. What should I do?

If your 30-day free trial has expired, you can sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription to continue enjoying VPN functionality of your Aircove.*

To sign up for a subscription, follow these steps:

Go to expressvpnrouter.com. On the left sidebar, select VPN Options > Account. Select Get Subscription.

This will take you to the ExpressVPN website to purchase a subscription.

Alternatively, you can visit the ExpressVPN website to sign up for a subscription directly.

*Without a subscription, Aircove works as a regular router without VPN functionality.

Need help?

Back to top