Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you how to make the most out of Netflix for ExpressVPN.
Streaming Netflix while connected to ExpressVPN improves your viewing experience in several ways, including:
- Allowing you to securely stream on any network
- Preventing your internet service provider from throttling your streaming traffic
- Keeping your Netflix activity private
Jump to…
Before accessing Netflix
What devices work with ExpressVPN for Netflix
Watching Netflix with a VPN
Other ways to watch Netflix
Will Netflix block me if I stream with a VPN?
Why watch Netflix with a VPN?
Troubleshoot streaming issues
Before accessing Netflix
Before accessing Netflix, you will need:
- An active ExpressVPN subscription
- A Netflix account and active subscription
If you are streaming from a computer, you can access Netflix from a web browser instead of the Netflix app. For mobile or streaming media devices, you can install the Netflix app for that device.
You will also need the following installed on your device:
- The ExpressVPN app
- The ExpressVPN browser extension (if you want to access Netflix in a web browser, such as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge)
To set up the ExpressVPN app and browser extension, refer to the instructions specific to your device in the next section.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
What devices work with ExpressVPN for Netflix
ExpressVPN is compatible with computers, tablets, phones, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more. You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on:
- Windows
- Mac
- Linux
- iOS
- Android
- Amazon Fire tablet
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Smart TVs
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Wireless routers
You can also manually configure ExpressVPN on other streaming media consoles that do not support the ExpressVPN app, including:
- Apple TV (4th gen and later)
- Apple TV (1st, 2nd 3rd gen)
- Chromecast
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 3
- Roku
- WD TV Live
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Xbox One
- Xbox 360
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Watching Netflix with a VPN
Windows or Mac
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- In the app, click .
- Connect to a VPN server location in the country you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Open Netflix.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
iOS or Android
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- In the app, tap .
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Open Netflix.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Linux
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN app for Linux.
- Download and set up the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from by running the following command:
expressvpn connect
(If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Open Netflix.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Streaming media devices or smart TVs
The ExpressVPN app is compatible with select streaming media devices that support built-in VPNs:
- Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick
- Streaming media devices that run on Android TV
- Chromecast with Google TV
If you have these streaming media devices:
- In your device’s app store, download and set up the ExpressVPN app:
- In the app, select .
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Open Netflix.
You can also set up MediaStreamer on your device to access Netflix.
Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface and you cannot change locations on MediaStreamer. It is, however, faster than a VPN and is compatible with certain streaming devices that do not work with a VPN, such as Apple TV and certain smart TVs and gaming consoles. Note that only U.S. Netflix is streamable on MediaStreamer.
Learn more about setting up MediaStreamer on your TV.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
ExpressVPN for routers
You can set up ExpressVPN for routers and connect your devices to the router for streaming.
- Download and set up ExpressVPN for routers.
- Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.)
- Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully.
- Connect your device to the router running ExpressVPN.
- Open Netflix.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Other ways to watch Netflix with ExpressVPN
If you want to watch Netflix on your TV but do not have a VPN-compatible device or do not want to set up MediaStreamer, you can also:
- Cast or mirror to your TV from your computer, phone, or other device. You can cast or mirror to the following devices:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- Roku
- FireTV devices (Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube)
- LG smart TVs
- Samsung Smart TV
- Create a virtual router with your computer.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Will Netflix block me if I stream with a VPN?
Although Netflix can sometimes restrict your access while on a VPN connection, with ExpressVPN you should be able to access Netflix and stream securely. In fact when you stream Netflix with ExpressVPN, you can actually avoid throttling by your internet service provider (ISP) that could potentially slow down your internet speed. Because streaming on Netflix is so popular, some ISPs intentionally restrict customers’ bandwidth if they see Netflix traffic. But ExpressVPN shields your traffic in an encrypted tunnel so ISPs cannot read your traffic, and therefore cannot discriminate based on content. The results are faster download speeds, no buffering, and smoother Netflix streaming.
Streaming with ExpressVPN you can also unblock Netflix on certain networks—including school, office, or public Wi-Fi—that might otherwise restrict it and other streaming platforms.
If, for whatever reason, you are unable to watch the content you want, try following these steps to resolve the issue.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Why watch Netflix with a VPN?
If you are a Netflix customer, you do not need to sign up for accounts in different countries to access different content; Netflix automatically serves the content depending on your IP address.
You can sign up from your home country (or any other country) and then use a VPN to change your location to access different content. ExpressVPN works particularly well with the most popular global Netflix libraries.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Troubleshoot Netflix streaming issues
If you are encountering issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix, refer to these guides:
- Cannot connect to the VPN
- Connected to the VPN but cannot access certain content
- Connected to the VPN but the internet is slow
- Connected to the VPN but cannot browse the internet
- The VPN keeps disconnecting