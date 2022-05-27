Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to make the most out of Netflix for ExpressVPN.

Streaming Netflix while connected to ExpressVPN improves your viewing experience in several ways, including:

Allowing you to securely stream on any network

Preventing your internet service provider from throttling your streaming traffic

Keeping your Netflix activity private

Before accessing Netflix

Before accessing Netflix, you will need:

An active ExpressVPN subscription

A Netflix account and active subscription

If you are streaming from a computer, you can access Netflix from a web browser instead of the Netflix app. For mobile or streaming media devices, you can install the Netflix app for that device.

You will also need the following installed on your device:

The ExpressVPN app

The ExpressVPN browser extension (if you want to access Netflix in a web browser, such as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge)

To set up the ExpressVPN app and browser extension, refer to the instructions specific to your device in the next section.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

What devices work with ExpressVPN for Netflix

ExpressVPN is compatible with computers, tablets, phones, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more. You can use the ExpressVPN app or manually configure ExpressVPN on:

Windows

Mac

Linux

iOS

Android

Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Smart TVs

Chromecast with Google TV

Wireless routers

You can also manually configure ExpressVPN on other streaming media consoles that do not support the ExpressVPN app, including:

Apple TV (4th gen and later)

Apple TV (1st, 2nd 3rd gen)

Chromecast

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

Roku

WD TV Live

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Watching Netflix with a VPN

Windows or Mac

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

iOS or Android

Download and set up the ExpressVPN app: iOS

Android In the app, tap . Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.) iOS

Android Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully. Open Netflix.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Linux

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Streaming media devices or smart TVs

The ExpressVPN app is compatible with select streaming media devices that support built-in VPNs:

If you have these streaming media devices:

You can also set up MediaStreamer on your device to access Netflix.

Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface and you cannot change locations on MediaStreamer. It is, however, faster than a VPN and is compatible with certain streaming devices that do not work with a VPN, such as Apple TV and certain smart TVs and gaming consoles. Note that only U.S. Netflix is streamable on MediaStreamer.

Learn more about setting up MediaStreamer on your TV.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

ExpressVPN for routers

Important: ExpressVPN for routers requires a compatible Asus, Linksys, or Netgear router.

You can set up ExpressVPN for routers and connect your devices to the router for streaming.

Download and set up ExpressVPN for routers. Connect to a VPN server location you want to stream from. (If there is more than one server location available for the same country, choose the one that is closest to your physical location.) Check your IP address and run a DNS leak test to verify you are connected to the VPN successfully. Connect your device to the router running ExpressVPN. Open Netflix.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Other ways to watch Netflix with ExpressVPN

If you want to watch Netflix on your TV but do not have a VPN-compatible device or do not want to set up MediaStreamer, you can also:

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Will Netflix block me if I stream with a VPN?

Although Netflix can sometimes restrict your access while on a VPN connection, with ExpressVPN you should be able to access Netflix and stream securely. In fact when you stream Netflix with ExpressVPN, you can actually avoid throttling by your internet service provider (ISP) that could potentially slow down your internet speed. Because streaming on Netflix is so popular, some ISPs intentionally restrict customers’ bandwidth if they see Netflix traffic. But ExpressVPN shields your traffic in an encrypted tunnel so ISPs cannot read your traffic, and therefore cannot discriminate based on content. The results are faster download speeds, no buffering, and smoother Netflix streaming.

Streaming with ExpressVPN you can also unblock Netflix on certain networks—including school, office, or public Wi-Fi—that might otherwise restrict it and other streaming platforms.

If, for whatever reason, you are unable to watch the content you want, try following these steps to resolve the issue.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Why watch Netflix with a VPN?

If you are a Netflix customer, you do not need to sign up for accounts in different countries to access different content; Netflix automatically serves the content depending on your IP address.

You can sign up from your home country (or any other country) and then use a VPN to change your location to access different content. ExpressVPN works particularly well with the most popular global Netflix libraries.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Troubleshoot Netflix streaming issues

If you are encountering issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix, refer to these guides:

Important: If you are still having issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix or the issue is not mentioned in these guides, If you are still having issues with ExpressVPN not working with Netflix or the issue is not mentioned in these guides, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top