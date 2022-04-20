Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:

On the error screen, click the Save Diagnostics button. Send the downloaded file to the .

After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

On the error screen, click Try Again. On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable the ExpressVPN Keys extension. On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.

ExpressVPN for Android:

If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:

In the app, tap the VPN tab. Tap . Follow the instructions.

After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

Tap the Keys tab. Tap Try Again. Tap the Options tab. Tap Sign Out. Tap Sign In and follow the instructions.

