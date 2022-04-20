Last updated:

Use ExpressVPN on your devices.
Need a VPN or DNS for your device?
Get ExpressVPN Now
Use ExpressVPN on your devices.
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.
Get Apps for Free
Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:

  1. On the error screen, click the Save Diagnostics button.
  2. Send the downloaded file to the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat.

After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

  1. On the error screen, click Try Again.
  2. On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable the ExpressVPN Keys extension.
  3. On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

ExpressVPN for Android:

If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:

  1. In the app, tap the VPN tab.
  2. Tap Bug icon..
  3. Follow the instructions.

After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

  1. Tap the Keys tab.
  2. Tap Try Again.
  3. Tap the Options tab.
  4. Tap Sign Out.
  5. Tap Sign In and follow the instructions.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.