Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.Get Apps for Free
ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:
If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:
- On the error screen, click the Save Diagnostics button.
- Send the downloaded file to the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat.
After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:
- On the error screen, click Try Again.
- On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable the ExpressVPN Keys extension.
- On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
ExpressVPN for Android:
If you see the “Can’t access ExpressVPN Keys” error, follow these steps to report the issue:
- In the app, tap the VPN tab.
- Tap .
- Follow the instructions.
After that, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:
- Tap the Keys tab.
- Tap Try Again.
- Tap the Options tab.
- Tap Sign Out.
- Tap Sign In and follow the instructions.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.