ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension, and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android. It is not available to all users yet.

If you want immediate access to ExpressVPN Keys but it is not available to you yet, you can use the beta version of ExpressVPN Keys, which includes all the same features and benefits as the official release. It is available to all beta users across all platforms upon signup.

Beta of ExpressVPN Keys for Android or iOS

Become a beta user of ExpressVPN for Android or iOS. Install the beta version of the Android or iOS app. In the app, tap the Keys tab. Create a primary password. Save the recovery code in a safe place. (You will need it to access ExpressVPN Keys if you lose the primary password.) If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email.

Beta of ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

Install the beta version of the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. If prompted, install and activate the latest version of ExpressVPN on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device. Create a primary password. Save the recovery code in a safe place. (You will need it to access ExpressVPN keys if you lose the primary password.) If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email. If prompted, import your logins stored in other password manager services. (Alternatively, skip this step and add your first login manually.)

