This document explains the privacy terms and practices of Express Technologies Ltd. (“ExpressVPN”) for the purpose of allowing selected users to test and evaluate (the “Testing”) beta versions of ExpressVPN Products and Services (the “Beta Services”).

What Information Do We Collect?

A) Personal Information

Personal information is any information that can be used to identify an individual, such as your name or email address. In order to participate in the Testing, you do not need to provide any additional personal information in addition to what you have already provided in creating your existing ExpressVPN account, as outlined in the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.

B) Testing Data

When you participate in the Testing, we also collect technical information in order to evaluate the results of your test, debug, and improve the Beta Services. This includes your browser or operating system version, usage data (e.g., statistics related to password records being created, modified, and deleted, but not any content of the password records), and crash reports (collectively, the “Testing Data”). The Testing Data is associated with your account and only used to inform how we optimize and improve the user experience, and not for any other purpose.

C) Password Manager Content

The password records (“Password Manager Content”) that you create with the Beta Services are stored protected by your primary password, which is created by you and is not transferred from the ExpressVPN App to any other server or device. Password Manager Content is always encrypted when transmitted from your devices to our servers and is only ever decrypted locally on your devices using your primary password. ExpressVPN uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that ExpressVPN does not have the technical ability to decrypt and access your Password Manager Content.

Why Do We Collect This Information?

To participate in the Testing

To improve and optimize the Beta Services

To notify you of our new Beta Services or changes to our existing Products

To send you technical or Beta Services-related communications

To enforce and comply with the Testing Terms

How Do We Use This Information?

We will only use your information in the way that we described herein and as strictly necessary for the Testing. We will not subsequently change the way your information is used without your consent.

Accessing and Updating Your Information

You may access, change, or delete your personal information by emailing the Support Team. You may cancel your Testing account and thereby withdraw from the Testing at any time by emailing the Support Team. The Support Team’s email address is as follows:

We only retain your Password Manager Content for as long as your Testing account is active or as needed to provide you the Beta Services. This Password Manager Content will be deleted following the cancellation of your Testing account; however, information relating to deleted Testing accounts may remain in our system backups for up to 30 days.

We may retain your Testing Data, which does not contain any personally identifiable or sensitive information, following the cancellation of your account to inform how we optimize and improve the user experience.

For further details about how your personal information is processed, stored, and safeguarded, please refer to the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.

Disclaimer

The Testing and Beta Services are provided on an “as-is” and “as-available” basis, and we do not warrant, either expressly or by implication, the accuracy of any materials or information provided through the Beta Services, or their suitability for any particular purpose. We expressly disclaim all warranties of any kind, whether express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement. We do not make any warranty that the Beta Services will meet your requirements, or that it will be uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free, or that defects, if any, will be corrected. You acknowledge that you access the Beta Services at your sole risk and discretion.

Third-Party Websites

Our Beta Services may contain links to third-party sites. ExpressVPN is not responsible for the privacy practices or content of such external websites.

Children’s Privacy

The Beta Services and Testing are intended for adults aged 18 and above. If you believe your child has provided information to us, please let us know immediately.

Policy Updates

We reserve the right to modify the Testing Terms at any time, so please review them frequently. If we make material changes to this policy, we will notify you here, by email, or by means of a notice on our homepage prior to the change becoming effective.

Questions or Comments?

If you have any questions regarding the Testing Terms and how we handle your information, please feel free to contact ExpressVPN at the following email address: