Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

Refer to the relevant section corresponding to your issue.

Autofill does not work on specific websites

If autofill does not work on specific websites, check that the URL of the website you are visiting matches the one entered in the password manager:

It should not matter whether “https://” or “http://” appear or are missing in the URL.

Logins saved for www.example.com should still be suggested by the password manager on www.example.com/test, or vice-versa.

However, logins saved for test.example.com will not be suggested by the password manager on www.example.com or example.com. In this case, you will need to add your logins again for test.example.com or edit the existing login for example.com to test.example.com.

If the issue persists, report it as a bug by following these steps:

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the HELP tab. Click Report a problem. Follow the instructions.

ExpressVPN for Android:

In the app, tap the Keys tab. Tap . Follow the instructions.

Autofill does not work on any website

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

If autofill does not work on any website, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

Verify that the password manager is unlocked by clicking the browser extension. Visit chrome://extensions and disable any other password manager extensions. Check that Chrome’s built-in password manager is disabled. To do this: Click the three-dot menu at the top-right of your Chrome browser. Click Settings. Click Autofill in the left-hand menu. Click Passwords. Toggle Offer to save passwords off. Toggle Auto sign-in off. Visit chrome://extensions and disable any extensions that can modify web pages (e.g., ad blockers) as they may conflict with the password manager extension.

If the issue persists, report it as a bug by following these steps:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the HELP tab. Click Report a problem. Follow the instructions.

ExpressVPN for Android:

If autofill does not work on any website, follow these steps in this order and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Options tab. Tap Settings. Tap Enable Autofill Login Details. Follow the instructions.

If the issue persists, report it as a bug by following these steps:

In the app, tap the Keys tab. Tap . Follow the instructions.

