This guide will show you how to restore the original firmware of a router running ExpressVPN. Before you start, make sure to download the router’s original firmware on the official Asus, Linksys, or Netgear websites, or for Aircove from the ExpressVPN setup page.
Restore the original firmware of a router running ExpressVPN (v2 onwards)
Restore the original firmware of a router running ExpressVPN (v1)
Restore the original firmware of a router running ExpressVPN (v2 onwards)
- Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN.
- Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.
- Select Choose File.
- Select the router’s original firmware file you downloaded. Select Update Now.
- Your router will take some time to update its firmware. During this process, your devices will be disconnected from the router’s network.
- Connect to the router’s network using a LAN cable or Wi-Fi.
- Access your router’s default gateway to check if you restored its original firmware successfully.
Note: For ExpressVPN Aircove, restoring the firmware is the same as reinstalling it. It can be a useful fix if the Aircove is not working properly.
“Invalid file. Upload again.”
If you see the “Invalid file. Upload again” message, you may have uploaded a firmware file that is not for your router model or with an incorrect file format. Make sure to download the right firmware file for your router model on the official Asus, Linksys, or Netgear websites, or for Aircove from the ExpressVPN setup page.
The correct file format for different router’s firmwares are:
- Aircove: img
- Asus: trx
- Netgear: chk
- Linksys: img
I’ve “bricked” my router
If you have “bricked” your router (it stops responding after because of a fault in the firmware resetting process), try these steps for the following routers.
ExpressVPN Aircove
- Make sure the router is turned on.
- Hold the reset pin for about ten seconds.
- The LED will flash four times.
- Check if the issue is resolved.
Linksys
- Turn on the router.
- Keep it on for six to ten seconds.
- Turn off the router.
Repeat this process three more times.
Restore the original firmware of a router running ExpressVPN (v1)
For Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM
Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.
In the left-side menu, select Backup / Flash Firmware.
Under Flash new firmware image, uncheck the box for Keep settings.
Select Choose File and select the firmware.
Select Flash image… > Proceed.
When prompted, select your preference on whether to keep your current configuration.
During the firmware upgrade process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi to reconnect to the router again.
After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.
For Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3), RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U
Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.
In the top navigation bar, go to Administration. In the left-side menu, select Firmware Upgrade.
In the drop-down menu, select Reset to Default settings, then select Choose file to select the firmware file.
Select Upgrade > Proceed.
While the firmware is being upgraded, select your preference when asked whether to keep your current configurations.
During the firmware upgrade process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi to reconnect to the router again.
After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.
