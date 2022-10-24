Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This guide will show you how to reset your recovery code for your ExpressVPN Keys account. You should reset your recovery code if you have lost it or believe it may have been compromised.

To reset your recovery code, you will need your primary password. You can only reset your recovery code using the ExpressVPN app for Android. This functionality is not available in the ExpressVPN app for iOS or the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.

In the ExpressVPN app for Android, tap Options. Tap Settings > Security > Reset your recovery code. Tap Reset your recovery code. Enter your primary password. Store your new recovery code in a safe place.

If you have lost both your primary password and your recovery code, to reset your password manager account.

