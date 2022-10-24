VPN of DNS nodig voor uw apparaat?Nu ExpressVPN kopen
Deze handleiding laat u zien hoe u uw herstelcode voor uw ExpressVPN Keys-account opnieuw instelt. U moet uw herstelcode opnieuw instellen als u hem kwijt bent of denkt dat hij gecompromitteerd is.
Om uw herstelcode opnieuw in te stellen, hebt u uw primaire wachtwoord nodig. U kunt uw herstelcode alleen opnieuw instellen via de ExpressVPN-app voor Android. Deze functionaliteit is niet beschikbaar in de ExpressVPN app voor iOS of de ExpressVPN Keys Chrome-extensie.
- Tik op Opties in de ExpressVPN app voor Android.
- Tik op Instellingen> Beveiliging> Uw herstelcode opnieuw instellen.
- Tik op Herstelcode opnieuw instellen.
- Voer uw primaire wachtwoord in.
- Sla uw herstelcode op een veilige plek op.
Als u zowel uw primaire wachtwoord als uw herstelcode kwijt bent, neem dan contact op met de ExpressVPN helpdesk om uw wachtwoordmanager-account opnieuw in te stellen.