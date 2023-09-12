Where to watch ‘Buddy Games’ online in 2023 Where to watch ‘Buddy Games’ online in 2023
Six groups of friends team up to compete in fun challenges that will test the strength of their bonds. Read on for all the ways to stream the wholesome reality competition series Buddy Games online!
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘‘Buddy Games’ in another country?
Where to watch ‘‘Buddy Games’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to stream the series online!
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of Buddy Games, and new episodes are added to the streamer the day after they air on CBS. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
YouTube TV carries CBS and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Fubo
Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Another great cord-cutter, Fubo carries CBS, so you can live stream new episodes of Buddy Games as they air weekly. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: From 70 USD/month
Free trial: None
Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, so you can keep up with the latest episodes of Buddy Games as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. At the moment, Hulu + Live TV doesn't offer a free trial.
If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.
How can I watch ‘Buddy Games’ for free?
Unfortunately, Buddy Games isn’t streaming on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus and YouTube TV, to binge the show for free during the trial period.
What is ‘Buddy Games’ about?
Based on the movie of the same name (which was itself inspired by actor Josh Duhamel’s real-life annual tradition with his friends), the Buddy Games series pits six groups of pals against each other to compete for a trophy, a cash prize, and the ultimate bragging rights. Contestants will go through fun and demanding challenges that will put their put their friendships to the test. Which team will come out on top? There’s only one way to find out!
‘Buddy Games’ series release date
Buddy Games 2023 premieres on Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 9pm ET. New episodes will drop weekly.
‘Buddy Games’ TV series cast
Hosted by Josh Duhamel, the show features six groups of four friends each, all with varied stories and backgrounds. Here are the teams and their individual members:
Chicago’s Finest: David "Sarge" Moore, Elyse Rodriguez, Ikeila "Kei" Smart, Melvin "Rae" Davis
Derby Squad: Jacky "Shu" Shu, Melissa Berglund, Rachel Johnston, Shengul "Shaggy" Plummer
Team OK: James Brian "Huddy" Hudson, Justin Palmer, Stephen Craig, Yue Pun Szeto
Pageant Queens: Erika "Devi" Deveney, Lauren Cisneros Campbell, Lourdes Spurlock, Yolanda "Yoli" Stennett
Philly Forever: Anthoy Franzzo, Erica Franzzo, Louis "Freddie" Meyers IV, Mike Ward
Team Pride: Andrew Shayde, Bekah Telew, Steven Mosier, Summer Lynne Seasons
‘Buddy Games’ FAQ
What channel is Buddy Games on?
Buddy Games airs on CBS. You can also watch episodes of the show on CBS’s streaming service, Paramount Plus.
Buddy Games isn't available on regular Hulu, but you can stream the series via Hulu + Live TV, which carries CBS among its channel offerings.
