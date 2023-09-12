Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How to watch Buddy Games TV series online

Where to watch ‘Buddy Games’ online in 2023 Where to watch ‘Buddy Games’ online in 2023

Six groups of friends team up to compete in fun challenges that will test the strength of their bonds. Read on for all the ways to stream the wholesome reality competition series Buddy Games online!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘‘Buddy Games’ in another country?

While viewers outside the U.S. can watch ‘Buddy Games with a U.S. streaming service like Paramount+ by connecting to a U.S. server location, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon the streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a privacy and security tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch ‘‘Buddy Games’ online in the U.S.

Watch Buddy Games with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to stream the series online!

Paramount+ logo.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

 Paramount Plus is the streaming home of Buddy Games, and new episodes are added to the streamer the day after they air on CBS. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Logo YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries CBS and offers a generous free trial, though you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. Americans streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Another great cord-cutter, Fubo carries CBS, so you can live stream new episodes of Buddy Games as they air weekly. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. If you’re in the U.S. and streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Hulu logo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: From 70 USD/month
Free trial: None

Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, so you can keep up with the latest episodes of Buddy Games as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. At the moment, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial.

 If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

How can I watch ‘Buddy Games’ for free?

Unfortunately, Buddy Games isn’t streaming on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus and YouTube TV, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘Buddy Games’ about?

Buddy Games TV series with Josh Duhamel

Based on the movie of the same name (which was itself inspired by actor Josh Duhamel’s real-life annual tradition with his friends), the Buddy Games series pits six groups of pals against each other to compete for a trophy, a cash prize, and the ultimate bragging rights. Contestants will go through fun and demanding challenges that will put their put their friendships to the test. Which team will come out on top? There’s only one way to find out!

Buddy Games 2023 premiere date

‘Buddy Games’ series release date

Buddy Games 2023 premieres on Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 9pm ET. New episodes will drop weekly.

‘Buddy Games’ TV series cast

Buddy Games 2023 show cast

Hosted by Josh Duhamel, the show features six groups of four friends each, all with varied stories and backgrounds. Here are the teams and their individual members:

  • Chicago’s Finest: David "Sarge" Moore, Elyse Rodriguez, Ikeila "Kei" Smart, Melvin "Rae" Davis

  • Derby Squad: Jacky "Shu" Shu, Melissa Berglund, Rachel Johnston, Shengul "Shaggy" Plummer

  • Team OK: James Brian "Huddy" Hudson, Justin Palmer, Stephen Craig, Yue Pun Szeto

  • Pageant Queens: Erika "Devi" Deveney, Lauren Cisneros Campbell, Lourdes Spurlock, Yolanda "Yoli" Stennett 

  • Philly Forever: Anthoy Franzzo, Erica Franzzo, Louis "Freddie" Meyers IV, Mike Ward

  • Team Pride: Andrew Shayde, Bekah Telew, Steven Mosier, Summer Lynne Seasons

