Optimize your streaming experience
ExpressVPN allows you to stream safely and securely, no matter where you are. If you're frustrated with streaming quality or are running into an issue, try the options below or read our troubleshooting guide.
Connect to any country
Connect to servers in 105 countries and enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Reduce buffering
Buffering getting you down? Our Lightway protocol is the fastest protocol, ensuring you can stream and game at lightning speed.
Enable split tunnelling
Connect your streaming devices to the location of your choice and leave the rest of your devices protected via your Smart Location.
In some cases, using a VPN can actually improve your connection and streaming speeds if your ISP has been throttling traffic. Streaming with a VPN also keeps your online activity more private and secure, as your connection is protected with tunneling and encryption so third parties like ISPs are unable to inspect your data packets. Because why should your ISP or advertisers know what you're watching on Netflix? Streaming with a VPN is also essential to staying more secure if you're on a public Wi-Fi network. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. Streaming works best when you’re connected to a server location closest to your geographic location. If you’re connected to your desired location and still having difficulty connecting, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Yes. ExpressVPN’s servers have fast, throttle-free access to all popular streaming platforms. If you’re seeing an error, chat with ExpressVPN Support to get back online.
No, ExpressVPN does not come with any free streaming accounts. If you don’t already have a subscription to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, or any other paid streaming service, you’ll need to sign up separately. ExpressVPN does ensure you can watch these services safely and at top speeds anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, without having to compromise your security or picture quality.
Defend your privacy
Safeguard your online privacy with our suite of privacy tools. Best of all, these tools are already included in your plan!
Protect your home
Our router app helps secure all your devices—even smart home appliances.
Use a password manager
Store passwords across all your devices with ExpressVPN Keys.
Block trackers
Protect your online traffic from malicious sites and trackers with Threat Manager.
Bypass censorship
If you're a citizen of a censorship country—or you're traveling to one—make sure you can still access email, social media, news sites, and other tools that connect you to the outside world.
When you connect to one of our VPN servers in 105 countries around the world, you’ll be able to browse the internet with a new IP address.
If you're having difficulty connecting in China, you can view the latest advice on our troubleshooting page, or contact the Support Team.
If you're having difficulty connecting in the UAE, you can view the latest advice on our troubleshooting page, or contact the Support Team.
We recommend contacting our Support Team to get the latest advice on the best VPN server location for your specific situation.
When you connect to one of our VPN servers around the world, you’ll be able to browse the internet with a new IP address. This can make you appear to be in a different country, which could give you access to websites that might otherwise be censored to you.
In addition, ExpressVPN encrypts your web traffic with best-in-class 256-bit encryption and has a strict policy to keep no activity logs and no connection logs, so you can visit the sites you want without having to worry about having your data read, hacked, or stolen.
Tips and tricks to make the most of your VPN
Our customers love ExpressVPN
I love ExpressVPN... It makes me feel so much more secure with my data and personal information while online, especially while traveling and using hotel or public WiFi.
William, Trustpilot
It's also great for accessing websites that may be blocked in my country. I've used it to access social media sites, blogs, and news websites that I normally wouldn't be able to access.
Chloesarahhh, Trustpilot
ExpressVPN is the most secure and fastest VPN I have used for downloading movies/games and streaming websites. It allows you to use a single account on multiple devices.