Få 30 ekstra dage gratis på alle abonnementer, når du tilmelder dig nu.

Gå ikke glip af det! Få 4 måneder gratis, når du tilmelder dig en 12-måneders plan.

Get the best VPN for OmeTV Download the best VPN for OmeTV

Use a VPN to unblock OmeTV and meet exciting, interesting people from across the globe! With ExpressVPN you can securely connect to OmeTV from anywhere—even school, office, and public Wi-Fi networks—and keep the conversation flowing in blazing-fast HD. Download the best VPN with apps for PC, Android, Mac, and more!

Få ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Use ExpressVPN for OmeTV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Få ExpressVPN på alle enheder

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globus, der viser USA

Connect to a VPN location in any of 94 countries.

Step 3

Start chatting securely on OmeTV.

Få ExpressVPN

What is OmeTV?

OmeTV is an online socializing platform where users can strike up conversations with strangers via webcam or their mobile phones, no matter what time zone they’re in. Similar to Omegle, the free video chat service brings people together from across the world, enabling them to engage with people they don’t know so that they can forge new connections. 

OmeTV currently has over 10 million users; with such a large pool of people, you’re only one swipe away from making new friends, learning about different cultures, practicing your foreign language skills, and meeting someone new.

Få ExpressVPN
En firewall, der blokerer for internetadgang.

Why is OmeTV blocked?

There are a few ways you could get blocked from OmeTV. You might live in a country or go to a school that blocks the website. It’s also possible that someone at your IP address—a roommate, relative, or just another customer at the cafe—has violated OmeTV’s rules (knowingly or unknowingly) and has been temporarily banned by the service. Because OmeTV doesn’t require users to log in to an account, users are identified and tracked by their IP addresses—so it is really just your IP address that has been banned.

Murstensvæggen er brudt.

How does a VPN unblock OmeTV?

OmeTV doesn’t require users to log in to an account. Instead, it identifies and tracks them via their IP addresses. If you are banned from OmeTV it means that your IP address has been blocked by the platform. 

ExpressVPN helps you access OmeTV as usual by giving you a different IP address. Your internet traffic is re-routed through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device.

Use OmeTV on any device

Download ExpressVPN-apps.

You can download the OmeTV app from its official website or the Google Play Store if you’re an Android user, or Apple’s App Store if you’re an iOS user. ExpressVPN works on every platform: iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and more. With ExpressVPN running in the background, you can use OmeTV on any device with enhanced privacy and security.

FAQ: OmeTV VPN

How can I avoid an OmeTV ban?
Which country server is best to use OmeTV?
How do I use OmeTV with a VPN?
Is it legal to use a VPN?
How long do bans last on OmeTV?
What else can I do with a VPN?

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAGES
FULD RETURRET

Try the best VPN for OmeTV

The freedom to use OmeTV is only a click away. Try ExpressVPN hassle-free. If you’re not fully satisfied, get a full refund within 30 days.

Få ExpressVPN

Vælg sprog