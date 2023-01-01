Due to the sensitive nature of chatting with strangers on the internet, and the ease in which inappropriate, explicit, or illegal content can be shared, OmeTV has a stringent list of things that you aren’t allowed to do on the platform.

This includes harassing other users, sharing a person’s private information, making defamatory statements, violating intellectual property rights (i.e. sharing links to pirated content), and using third-party apps that begin chats automatically.

To avoid being banned on OmeTV:

Avoid being disrespectful (swearing, engaging in unsuitable behavior, or discriminating against anyone on the basis of religion, gender, race, or nationality).

Avoid vulgar or inappropriate behavior.

Keep your face visible at all times.

Avoid spamming users.

If your OmeTV account has been blocked, or you’ve been banned from using the service, the easiest way to resume chatting is by using a VPN to connect to an intermediary server, which can help you get a new IP address. However, while a VPN can help keep you anonymous online, using one doesn’t excuse criminal or malicious behavior.