Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Zac Eller

GM, Global Partnerships

Business technology expert

Zac is a leading executive in technology, media, and digital services, helping to launch and scale some of the most influential services and brands over the last two decades.

Zac has held executive roles in strategic partnerships, business development, and marketing at NETFLIX, 20th Century Fox, SiriusXM, Sony, and WBD. Zac is an award-winning and full-voting member of AMPAS, ATAS, and AMA.

Latest partnership news

How has ChatGPT changed our lives for the better?

Explore how AI chatbots like ChatGPT are transforming our lives, enhancing efficiency, and raising new challenges.

The best and worst apps for user privacy and safety

We scrutinized a broad range of apps across various categories, including social media, entertainment, and sports.

Discover the best commercials of the Women’s World Cup

Our partnership provides guests at selected Kempinski hotels with an ExpressVPN free trial.

Read More

Read more by Zac

Vertical toggle buttons.

Industry news and insights

Read more

Zac's top picks

Partners

Our partners are industry heavyweights who share our mission of providing private, secure, and convenient access to the online world.

Influencers

Our influencers inspire online communities to prioritize privacy and security, empowering their audiences to take control of their digital lives.

Affiliates

Our affiliates champion the cause of internet freedom, expanding our reach and helping people protect their digital privacy worldwide.

Ask an expert

Have an online privacy, cybersecurity, or everyday technology question? Email your query to techfriend@expressvpn.com. Your question might be featured and answered in our TechFriend column by one of our tech experts.

Learn More

Meet our other experts

Fangying Ang

Head of Product Communications

David Gilbert

Staff Product Manager

Emily Belton

Privacy Advocate, Head of Corporate Communications

All Experts