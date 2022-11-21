In recent years, Black Friday has extended beyond the boundaries of the U.S. In fact, it has now become quite popular globally.

Before we get into all the deals, let’s quickly talk about VPNs and how it can help you when you’re shopping on international sites.

A VPN, or virtual private network, functions as a secure tunnel between your device and the internet—protecting your personal information from being exposed. A VPN also gives you a different IP address, which can allow you to appear to be in a different country with a few easy taps on an app.

This means a VPN lets you see prices for flights, hotel packages, games, and media in different geographical regions. By changing your virtual location, you can hunt for the best prices and deals!

Whether you’re just looking for sales in your own country or want to explore other regions, we’ve put together an extensive list of deals, wherever you’re based. Looking for U.S. deals? We have a list just for that.

Best Black Friday deals around the world

Australia

In Australia, Boxing Day and end of financial year sales have traditionally been a time for indulging in sales. Within the past decade, Black Sales have become more prominent.

Adidas Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Big W

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Bonds

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Cotton On Group

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dan Murphy’s

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

David Jones

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dell Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

eBay Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

The Good Guys

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

H&M Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

JB Hi-Fi

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Kmart

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lenovo Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Microsoft Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Myer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Rebel Sport

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Samsung

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Supercheap Auto

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Target

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Woolworths

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Australian deals and lists

News.com.au

Finder.com (Australia)

TechRadar (Australia)

Tom’s Guide (Australia)

Lifehacker (Australia)

Vogue (Australia)

Gizmodo (Australia)

Reddit

/r/OzBargainNew/

Canada

Unlike their neighbors to the south, Black Friday in Canada hasn’t been a major shopping event until recently. Like Australia, Boxing Day sales were the predominantly observed shopping period.

Adidas Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Bath & Body Works

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Best Buy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Canadian Tire

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Crate & Barrel

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dell Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

eBay Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Holt Renfrew

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

H&M Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

HP Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Home Depot Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Hudson’s Bay

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Ikea Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

London Drugs

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lowes Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Microsoft Canada

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Rona

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Staples

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Walmart

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Canadian deals and lists

Finder.com (Canada) Black Friday

Finder.com (Canada) Cyber Monday

Yahoo! (Canada)

Reddit

/r/ShopCanada/

/r/canadadeals/

France

In France, Black Friday sales have become popular in recent years. Seasonal sales are a more popular time for shopping.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Adidas France

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon France

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Carrefour

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Darty

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

eBay France

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Fnac

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

LDLC

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Nocibé

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Sephora

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated French deals and lists

Finder.com (France)

L’Internaute

CNET France

Tom’s Guide (France)

Vogue (France)

Reddit

/r/ShopCanada/

/r/canadadeals/

Germany

In Germany, Black Friday sales are referred to as “Black Week” and “Black Shopping.”

Apple

Amazon Germany

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Adidas

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

BOSE

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

eBay Germany

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lego

Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Mediamarkt

Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Nike

Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Otto

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Samsung

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Saturn

Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Tchibo

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Teufel

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Quelle

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated German deals and lists

BlackFriday.de

Black Friday Deutschland

Idealo

Mein-deal.com

India

In India, Black Friday sales have gained some traction in recent years. Other prominent seasonal sales include those around Diwali or India’s Independence Day in August.

Amazon India

Great Indian Festival 2022

Flipkart

Big Billion Days Sale 2022

H&M India

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lenovo India

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Indian deals and lists

DesiDime

Reddit

/r/dealsforindia/

Italy

In Italy, Black Friday has only become popular within this past decade.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Adidas Italy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Carrefour

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Decathlon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Euronics

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Feltrinelli

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

IBS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Media World

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Smartbox

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Unieuro

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Zalando

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Curated Italian deals and lists

ANSA

Japan

In Japan, the biggest shopping event of the year is known as Hatsu-uri and spans between December and February.

Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

AEON

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Costco Japan

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Shimamura

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

JAL

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Rakuten

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Japanese deals and lists

All about

Kakaku

Mexico

In Mexico, the most notable shopping period of the year is known as El Buen Fin—which means “The Good Weekend”—and takes place in November every year.

Adidas Mexico

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Mexico

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Liverpool

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Mercado Libre

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Palacio de Hierro

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Curated Mexican deals and lists

Shopee (Mexico)

Netherlands

Since 2015, Black Friday has slowly gained traction in the Netherlands. Prior to this, seasonal sales—summer and winter—have traditionally been the most popular shopping periods.

Amazon Nederlands

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Bol.com

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Coolblue

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

De Bijenkorf

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dyson

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

FonQ

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Gymshark

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Kruidvat

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lego

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Mediamarkt

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Nespresso Netherlands

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Nike

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Sonos

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Tele2

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

T-Mobile

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Vodafone

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Wehkamp

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Zalando

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Dutch deals and lists

Black Friday Nederland

Cyber Monday Nederland

Singapore

In Singapore, Black Friday is not as big as other shopping events like the Great Singapore Sale and Singles’ Day.

Adidas Singapore

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dell Singapore

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

JD Sports Singapore

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lego

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Lenovo Singapore

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Sephora Singapore

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated Singaporean deals and lists

TechRadar (Singapore)

Finder.com (Singapore)

Shopee (Singapore)

Spain

In Spain, Black Friday sales are a recent phenomena with traditional seasonal sales being more popular.

Adidas Spain

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Decathlon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Fnac

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Iberia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Media Markt

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Shein

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Zalando

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Curated Spanish deals and lists

Black Friday Deals (Spain)

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, like Australia, Boxing Day sales were traditionally the main shopping event of the year. Black Friday sales, however, are now mainstream.

Adidas UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Argos

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

ASOS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Dell UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

eBay (UK)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Game

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

HP UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Microsoft UK

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Monsoon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Superdry

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Tesco

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Curated UK deals and lists

Finder.com (UK) Black Friday

Finder.com (UK) Cyber Monday

TechRadar (UK)

Digital Spy

The Independent

The Sun

Which?

GQ (UK)

T3

Reddit

/r/couponsuk/

***

Read more: 9 tips for safer online shopping this Black Friday