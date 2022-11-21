In recent years, Black Friday has extended beyond the boundaries of the U.S. In fact, it has now become quite popular globally.
Before we get into all the deals, let’s quickly talk about VPNs and how it can help you when you’re shopping on international sites.
A VPN, or virtual private network, functions as a secure tunnel between your device and the internet—protecting your personal information from being exposed. A VPN also gives you a different IP address, which can allow you to appear to be in a different country with a few easy taps on an app.
This means a VPN lets you see prices for flights, hotel packages, games, and media in different geographical regions. By changing your virtual location, you can hunt for the best prices and deals!
Take advantage of our Black Friday deal right now and start shopping in different countries. Get three months of ExpressVPN free when you purchase an already-discounted 12-month subscription!
Already have an ExpressVPN subscription? Download the app on even more of your devices now for peace of mind during this shopping season.
Whether you’re just looking for sales in your own country or want to explore other regions, we’ve put together an extensive list of deals, wherever you’re based. Looking for U.S. deals? We have a list just for that.
Best Black Friday deals around the world
Australia
In Australia, Boxing Day and end of financial year sales have traditionally been a time for indulging in sales. Within the past decade, Black Sales have become more prominent.
Adidas Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Big W
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Bonds
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Cotton On Group
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dan Murphy’s
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
David Jones
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dell Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
eBay Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
The Good Guys
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
H&M Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
JB Hi-Fi
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Kmart
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lenovo Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Microsoft Australia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Myer
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Rebel Sport
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Samsung
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Supercheap Auto
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Target
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Woolworths
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Australian deals and lists
Canada
Unlike their neighbors to the south, Black Friday in Canada hasn’t been a major shopping event until recently. Like Australia, Boxing Day sales were the predominantly observed shopping period.
Adidas Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Bath & Body Works
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Best Buy
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Canadian Tire
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Crate & Barrel
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dell Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
eBay Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Holt Renfrew
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
H&M Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
HP Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Home Depot Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Hudson’s Bay
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Ikea Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
London Drugs
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lowes Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Microsoft Canada
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Rona
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Staples
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Walmart
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Canadian deals and lists
Finder.com (Canada) Black Friday
Finder.com (Canada) Cyber Monday
France
In France, Black Friday sales have become popular in recent years. Seasonal sales are a more popular time for shopping.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Adidas France
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon France
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Carrefour
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Darty
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
eBay France
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Fnac
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
LDLC
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Nocibé
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Sephora
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated French deals and lists
Germany
In Germany, Black Friday sales are referred to as “Black Week” and “Black Shopping.”
Apple
Amazon Germany
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Adidas
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
BOSE
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
eBay Germany
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lego
Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Mediamarkt
Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Nike
Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Otto
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Samsung
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Saturn
Cyber Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Tchibo
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Teufel
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Quelle
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated German deals and lists
India
In India, Black Friday sales have gained some traction in recent years. Other prominent seasonal sales include those around Diwali or India’s Independence Day in August.
Amazon India
Flipkart
H&M India
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lenovo India
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Indian deals and lists
Italy
In Italy, Black Friday has only become popular within this past decade.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Adidas Italy
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Carrefour
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Decathlon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Euronics
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Feltrinelli
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
IBS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Media World
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Smartbox
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Unieuro
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Zalando
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Curated Italian deals and lists
Japan
In Japan, the biggest shopping event of the year is known as Hatsu-uri and spans between December and February.
Amazon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
AEON
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Costco Japan
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Shimamura
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
JAL
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Rakuten
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Japanese deals and lists
Mexico
In Mexico, the most notable shopping period of the year is known as El Buen Fin—which means “The Good Weekend”—and takes place in November every year.
Adidas Mexico
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon Mexico
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Liverpool
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Mercado Libre
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Palacio de Hierro
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Curated Mexican deals and lists
Netherlands
Since 2015, Black Friday has slowly gained traction in the Netherlands. Prior to this, seasonal sales—summer and winter—have traditionally been the most popular shopping periods.
Amazon Nederlands
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Bol.com
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Coolblue
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
De Bijenkorf
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dyson
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
FonQ
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Gymshark
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Kruidvat
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lego
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Mediamarkt
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Nespresso Netherlands
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Nike
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Sonos
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Tele2
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
T-Mobile
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Vodafone
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Wehkamp
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Zalando
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Dutch deals and lists
Singapore
In Singapore, Black Friday is not as big as other shopping events like the Great Singapore Sale and Singles’ Day.
Adidas Singapore
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dell Singapore
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
JD Sports Singapore
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lego
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Lenovo Singapore
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Sephora Singapore
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated Singaporean deals and lists
Spain
In Spain, Black Friday sales are a recent phenomena with traditional seasonal sales being more popular.
Adidas Spain
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Decathlon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Fnac
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Iberia
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Media Markt
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Shein
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Zalando
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Curated Spanish deals and lists
United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, like Australia, Boxing Day sales were traditionally the main shopping event of the year. Black Friday sales, however, are now mainstream.
Adidas UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Argos
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
ASOS
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Dell UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
eBay (UK)
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Game
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
HP UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Microsoft UK
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Monsoon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Superdry
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Tesco
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Curated UK deals and lists
***
Read more: 9 tips for safer online shopping this Black Friday
Our Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is here
30-day money-back guarantee
A great deal to ensure your online privacy and security
30-day money-back guarantee