Anthology

Masters of Horror (2005)

The perfect place to begin our list is with Masters of Horror, an anthology television series that presents works from some of the world’s most famous horror directors including John Carpenter, Dario Argento, and Tobe Hooper.

Recommended by this writer!

Watch the complete series for free here on Tubi

Creepshow series

Creepshow (1982)

Inspired by EC Comics of yesteryear (Tales from the Crypt, The Vault of Horror, and The Haunt of Fear), Creepshow was directed by zombie movie king George A. Romero and penned by Stephen King.

Available on: fuboTV

Creepshow 2 (1987)

The second installment of Creepshow presents three more stories by Stephen King.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Supernatural

The Shining (1972)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Shining follows an aspiring author (Jack Nicholson at his creepiest) and his family as he acts as a seasonal caretaker at an isolated and empty hotel in the Colorado Rockies.

Available on: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, fuboTV

Poltergeist (1982)

A family living in a California housing development community begins to experience a sudden onset of supernatural phenomena.

Available on: HBO Max, Philo, fuboTV

The Sixth Sense (1999)

A young boy, with the help of a child psychologist, attempts to deal with his ability to see the dead.

Available on: Peacock

The Changeling (1980)

Following the tragic death of his wife and child, a music professor moves into a mansion that he later comes to suspect is haunted.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Suspiria (1977)

An American dancer transfers to a prestigious dance academy in Germany and quickly begins to suspect all is not as it seems.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Suspiria (2018)

The 2018 remake of Suspiria is different enough from the original to warrant its own viewing.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Carrie (1976)

Notable for being Stephen King’s first novel, and first film adaptation of his works, Carrie holds a significant place in contemporary horror fiction.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

Stonehearst Asylum (2014)

A young Oxford graduate accepts a role at an asylum only to discover that the treatments employed for patients are less than orthodox.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Insidious series

Insidious (2010)

The Lambert family must deal with their young comatose son becoming a vessel for malevolent spirits who inhabit a dark realm known as The Further.

Available on: Sling TV, DirecTV

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Once again, the Lamberts must contend with evil spirits and their connection to The Further.

Available on: Netflix

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Insidious: Chapter 3 is a prequel that introduces a new character, Quinn, a young girl with psychic abilities.

Available on: DirecTV, Sling TV

The Conjuring series

The Conjuring (2013)

Paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, help a family dealing with a witch’s curse at their farmhouse in rural Rhode Island.

Available on: HBO Max, Netflix

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

In London in 1977, Ed and Lorraine Warren help a single mother combat a haunting in her house. The Conjuring 2 is based on the infamous Enfield poltergeist case.

Available on: HBO Max, Netflix

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Based on the Trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, otherwise known as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case, the third installment in The Conjuring series follows the Warrens as they help investigate a murder that’s apparently involves demonic possession.

Available on: DirecTV

Demons

The Exorcist (1973)

One of the most famous horror movies of all time. The Exorcist follows the story of Regan MacNeil, a young girl possessed by the demon Pazuzu.

Available on: Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

A young couple move into an exclusive building in New York and quickly begin to suspect that they’re neighbours aren’t as wholesome as they seem on the surface. In this writer’s humble opinion, Rosemary’s Baby is one of the best horror films ever made.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Starz

Hereditary (2018)

Following the death of their matriarch, a family’s lives get progressively worse. Let’s leave it at that.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: fuboTV, Showtime, DirecTV

The Ninth Gate (1999)

A dealer of rare books is hired to track down the last two copies of a demonic text.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The Omen (1976)

An American diplomat and his wife lose their first child shortly after birth. Unbeknownst to his wife, the baby is replaced with an orphan who exhibits sinister behavioral traits as he ages.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Monsters

It: Chapters One and Two (2017 and 2019)

The saga of a group of friends who are plagued by a shape-shifting monster. Scared of clowns? Avoid It if so!

Available on: HBO Max, DirecTV

The Babadook (2014)

A widower and her young son must contend with an evil presence that has manifested in their home in the form of a children’s book.

Available on: Sling TV, DirecTV

Jaws (1975)

A killer shark terrorizes a beachside community in Long Island, New York.

Available on: Netflix

The Descent (2005)

The Descent, aka Claustrophobia: The Movie (not really), is the story of a caving expedition gone awry. A group of explorers are trapped inside a cave and pursued by unknown predators.

Recommended by this writer!

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

More of a macabre fairytale than an outright horror movie, Pan’s Labyrinth follows the young stepdaughter of an army officer and her nightly adventures into a dark fantasy world.

Available on: Netflix

Annihilation (2018)

A team conducts a secret expedition into a mysterious zone filled with mutating plants and animals.

Available on: Netflix

King Kong films

King Kong (1933)

A film crew travel to Skull Island to shoot a film and discover terrifying monsters and a giant ape.

Available on: HBO Max

King Kong (2005)

Peter Jackson’s 2005 big budget remake of the 1933 classic is on par with the original in terms of scope and thrills!

Available on: HBO Max, HBO, DirecTV

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Kong: Skull Island is the second entry in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, which includes all the contemporary Godzilla films.

Available on: HBO Max

Godzilla films

Gojira (1954)

A giant monster, born from American nuclear testing, arises from the depths of the ocean to wreak havoc on Japan.

Available on: HBO Max

Godzilla (1998)

A giant monster, born from French nuclear testing, arises from the depths of the ocean to wreak havoc on New York City. This film is a reimagining of the Japanese Godzilla franchise.

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

Godzilla (2014)

Giant monsters, known as MUTOs—Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism—begin appearing around the world. This is the second American-produced Godzilla film and the beginning of Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock, fuboTV

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

After the appearance of more MUTOs across the world, humanity must rely on Godzilla and Mothra to help avert the threat.

Available on: DirecTV

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

An epic crossover battle between King Kong and Godzilla which follows on from Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island.

Available on: HBO Max, HBO, DirecTV

Zombies

White Zombie (1932)

Considered to be the first ever zombie movie, White Zombie tells the story of a young man who employs a witch doctor to lure a woman that he loves away from her fiancé, only to have her turned into a zombie instead.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

World War Z (2013)

A former United Nations investigator travels the world for clues on how to stop an international zombie outbreak.

Available on: DirecTV, Pluto TV

28 Days Later (2002)

28 days after an infectious disease has spread across the world, a small group of survivors travel across the UK in search of sanctuary.

Available on: HBO Max, HBO

Living Dead series

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

A group of seven people barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to seek refuge from a horde of undead cannibalistic ghouls.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead is an action reimagining of its 1978 counterpart and follows the exploits of a group of people taking refuge in a shopping mall from a viral zombie outbreak.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

Day of the Dead (1985)

A group of survivors during a viral zombie outbreak, taking shelter in an underground Florida bunker, must determine the best course of action for the future of humanity.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Vampires

Nosferatu (1922)

An unauthorized and unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nosferatu tells the tale of Count Orlok, a vampire seeking a new residence and the affections of his real estate agent’s wife.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1973)

Count Dracula relocates from Transylvania to Wismar, Germany, bringing with him a trail of darkness.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Dracula films

Dracula (1931)

Starring famed horror actor Bela Lugosi, Dracula is the first film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula with sound.

Available on: Peacock

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Despite being the titular character, Count Dracula only appears on screen for around 7 minutes in total and has sixteen lines in the entire film.

Available on: HBO Max

Dracula (1992)

The 1992 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel was directed by Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation) and is a fun horror outing—Keanu Reeves’ English accent notwithstanding.

Available on: fuboTV

Slashers

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

A girl, along with her brother and their friends, travels through rural Texas to investigate the possible desecration of her grandfather’s grave. Upon arrival at her family’s old farmhouse, it is discovered that a group of violent cannibals live next door.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Halloween series

Halloween timeline 1

Halloween (1978)

15 years after murdering his sister, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, to wreak havoc on the town’s inhabitants—namely teen babysitter, Laurie Strode.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Halloween (2018)

Available on: fuboTV, DirecTV

Halloween (2018) is intended to be the second half of the 1978 original, albeit picking up the story forty years later (hence why it isn’t referred to as Halloween 2). Laurie Strode must fight against Michael while protecting her daughter and granddaughter.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Kills picks up directly from the ending of Halloween (2018). This time around, the inhabitants of Haddonfield rise up against Michael Myers.

Available on: Peacock

Halloween timeline 2

Halloween (1978)

See above.

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween II picks up directly from the ending of Halloween (1978). Having survived the ordeal from the previous film, Laurie Strode is taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately for Laurie, Michael isn’t too far behind…

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Halloween H20 (1998)

Picking up 19 years after Halloween II, Halloween: H20 Laurie Strode is now the dean of a private school in Northern California under a new identity. Once again she must fight against Michael Myers, this time to protect her son.

Available on: Philo, DirecTV

Halloween Resurrection (2002)

Michael Myers travels back to Haddonfield, Illinois, to stalk and kill cast members of a reality show filming in his childhood home.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Halloween timeline 3

Halloween (1978)

See above.

Halloween II (1981)

See above.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Ten years after his rampage in 1978, Michael Myers awakens from a coma and returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, hellbent on murdering his niece.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecT

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

One year after the events of Halloween 4, Michael Myers returns once again to Haddonfield, Illinois, in search of his now-mute niece.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Six years after Halloween 5, Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield, Illinois yet again (persistent much?!) to hunt down his niece and her daughter.

Available on: fuboTV, DirecTV, Showtime

Halloween remake timeline

Halloween (2007)

Heavy metal singer Rob Zombie wrote and directed this reimagining of Halloween (1978). Zombie, acting on advice from the director of the original film, John Carpenter, explored more of the Michael Myers backstory in addition to making the film more violent.

Available on: Sling TV

Halloween II (2009)

Picking up two years after the previous film, Halloween II loosely follows the same story as Halloween 2 (1981).

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

Stand-alone Halloween timeline

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

After Halloween 2 (1981), series creators John Carpenter and Debra Hill believed that the Halloween franchise had the potential to be an anthology series that focused on different characters and themes in each film with one unifying factor—that each film be set on Halloween night.

Halloween III abandoned the Michael Myers storyline and slasher genre to tell a story revolving around witchcraft. The gamble proved unsuccessful and the Michael Myers storyline was re-established following this film. It’s worth a watch nonetheless.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

A Nightmare on Elm Street series

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A group of teenagers are hunted and killed in their dreams by the spirit of a child killer, Freddy Krueger, who was murdered by the vengeful parents of his victims.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A teen begins having recurring nightmares of Freddy Krueger after moving into the house of the previous film’s protagonist.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Teens in a mental hospital begin experiencing vivid nightmares that Freddy Krueger is after them.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Freddy Krueger’s back, and you guessed it, is haunting the dreams of teenagers who pose a threat to him.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy Krueger attempts to use an unborn child as a conduit in the hopes of being reborn into the waking world.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1994)

The last canonical film in the series, Freddy’s Dead follows Freddy as he attempts to recruit his long lost daughter—a child psychologist—to join his quest for destruction.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

And now for something different! Wes Craven’s New Nightmare follows Freddy Krueger as he enters the real world to hunt down the cast and crew of the previous films.

Available on: HBO Max, DirecTV, Philo

Freddy vs. Jason (2003 crossover with Friday the 13th)

Two titans, Freddy Krurger and Jason Vorhees (Friday the 13th), meet in a bloody showdown that will leave a trail of destruction (and bodies?) in their wake.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010 remake)

A remake of the 1984 original, this film was to reboot the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise entirely. Several changes were implemented to make this a darker film than its predecessors. Due to its poor reception, however, future plans for the franchise were scrapped.

Available on: HBO Max, Peacock

Friday the 13th series

Friday the 13th (1980)

A group of counsellors are stalked and killed by an unknown assailant while in the process of reopening an abandoned summer camp, Camp Crystal Lake, that was closed many years before following the unfortunate death of a child.

Available on: Peacock, fuboTV, DirecTV

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Camp Crystal Lake has been shut down following the events of the previous film. Five years later, a new group of counsellors attempt to reopen the camp. Friday the 13th Part 2 introduces Jason Voorhees as the main antagonist of the franchise.

Available on: Peacock, fuboTV, DirecTV

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part III follows a teenage girl and her friends as they stay at a house near Crystal Lake. Guess what happens next? This film introduces Jason’s iconic hockey mask.

Available on: Hulu, DirecTV

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Picking up immediately after the end of the previous film, The Final Chapter follows Jason Voorhees, who was presumed to be dead, as he makes his way back to Crystal Lake…for another murder spree.

Available on: Hulu, DirecTV

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Years after Jason was presumed to be killed (yet again), a series of murders have placed his apparent death in doubt.

Available on: Peacock, fuboTV, DirecTV

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

When an attempt to destroy Jason Voorhees’ remains goes awry, the newly revived maniac goes on a killing spree once again.

Available on: Peacock, DirecTV

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Years after being chained underwater at Camp Crystal Lake, Jason Voorhees is accidentally set free by a telekinetic teen.

Available on: Peacock, fuboTV, DirecTV

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Voorhees is—phew, ok stick with us on this one—unwittingly towed along on a cruise ship and begins slaughtering those on board.

Available on: Peacock, DirecTV

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

After his physical death, the spirit of Jason Voorhees inhabits various unsuspecting victims to continue killing.

Available on: HBO, DirecTV

Jason X (2002)

After being cryogenically frozen for 445 years, Jason Vorhees awakens in the year 2455 and unleashes hell aboard a spaceship.

Available on: Peacock

Freddy vs. Jason (2003 crossover with A Nightmare on Elm Street)

As above.

Friday the 13th (2009 remake)

The 2009 remake of Friday the 13th was originally envisioned as an origin story but ended up being a reimagining of the first four Friday the 13th films.

Available on: HBO Max, Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scream series

Scream (1996)

This popular 90s teen slasher flick tells the story of Sidney Prescott, a girl terrorized by a killer a year after her mother’s murder.

The Scream franchise actually began as a satire of the slasher genre but slowly dropped that angle as films in the series progressed. Scream has one of the most memorable and iconic opening scenes of its genre.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scream 2 (1997)

Set two years after Scream, Sidney Prescott is now in college and slowly piecing her life back together. Soon afterwards, she once again becomes the target of a deranged killer.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scream 3 (2000)

The events of the previous Scream films become the basis for a series of in-universe films known as the Stab films. Sidney and her friends visit the set and mayhem ensues when people begin dropping like flies.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scream 4 (2011)

Ten years have passed since the events of Scream 3 and Sidney Prescott is now an author. During the tour to promote her book, Sidney must once again confront a series of gruesome murders.

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Perhaps one of the most famous found footage films of all time, The Blair Witch Project is the story of three students who vanish in the woods whilst making a documentary about a local urban legend. The film is widely credited for a resurgence in the found footage genre.

Available on: fuboTV, DirecTV

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Upon moving into a new house, a young couple begin to experience increasingly threatening paranormal phenomena. Paranormal Activity turned a budget of 230,000 USD into box office returns of just under 200 million USD. This is a very fun movie!

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

Lake Mungo (2008)

Following the death of a teenage girl in a lake, her family hires a parapsychologist in an attempt to come to grips with their loss.

Recommended by this writer!

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The Conspiracy (2012)

Two documentary filmmakers set out to document a conspiracy theorist who goes missing during the film’s production.

Recommended by this writer!

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

A documentary crew is given permission to document the daily life of an Alzeimer’s patient, Deborah Logan, only to discover that something more sinister may be happening behind the scenes.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Grave Encounters series

Grave Encounters (2011)

The crew of a paranormal reality series, called Grave Encounters, lock themselves in an abandoned asylum overnight to investigate claims of the premises being haunted.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Grave Encounters 2 (2012)

A group of fans of the Grave Encounters reality series break into, and attempt their own investigation, of the same abandoned asylum in the first film.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Sci-Fi horror

Alien (1979)

In deep space, the crew of the starship Nostromo investigate a distress signal originating from an alien vessel. Following this expedition, something follows them back on board their ship.

Available on: Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV

Event Horizon (1997)

When the Event Horizon, a ship that disappeared into a black hole years earlier, reappears, a rescue crew is sent to investigate.

Available on: HBO Max

Signs (2002)

A widowed former priest discovers an otherworldly message in the form of crop circles on his farm. Shortly after, the world must slowly contend with the possibility of a malevolent extraterrestrial intelligence.

Available on: Hulu

The Fourth Kind (2009)

For several decades, the city of Nome, Alaska, has experienced an inordinate amount of unexplained disappearances…

Available on: Peacock

Cloverfield (2008)

A group of friends in New York City venture onto the streets during a citywide attack by a giant monster.

Available on: HBO Max

Cube (1997)

A group of strangers awaken inside an endless maze of cubes with no memory of how they got there.

Available on: fuboTV

Pandorum (2009)

Two astronauts awaken from cryostasis with no memory of who they are, nor what their mission is.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Species (1995)

A deep space transmission containing genetic sequencing information for an alien life form is intercepted and used by a government scientist to create a beautiful, but deadly, alien/human hybrid.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Comedy horror

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun, a retail electronics salesman, lives a mundane and uneventful life. That is, until a zombie apocalypse arrives on his doorstep.

Available on: Hulu

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

A group of college students stay at a remote cabin in the woods and one by one fall victim to strange occurrences. The Cabin in the Woods is a fun and unique twist on the genre.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Peacock

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Quite possibly one of the funniest horror comedies ever made. What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily (nightly?) lives of three vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: fuboTV

The Final Girls (2015)

A girl, grieving the loss of her horror actress mother, is sucked into the world of her mother’s most famous film. Hijinx ensue.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

ABCs of Death series

The ABCs of Death (2012)

26 directors direct and produce 26 short horror films about death—each short representing a letter in the alphabet.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

26 more short films about death!

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Evil Dead series

Recommended franchise!

The Evil Dead (1981)

Ok, so The Evil Dead isn’t a comedy per se—BUT everything that comes after this film is a comedy. Ash Williams and his friends travel to a cabin in the woods and discover the Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead—a tome with the power to raise the dead.

Available on: HBO Max, HBO, DirecTV

Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn (1987)

After discovering an audiotape with recordings from the Necronomicon, Ash Williams’s girlfriend becomes possessed by evil spirits. Evil Dead II begins the shift towards a more comedic tone for the franchise.

Available on: HBO Max, HBO, DirecTV

Army of Darkness (1992)

Ash Williams is transported back to the Middle Ages and must retrieve the Necronomicon in order to return to the present. Army of Darkness combines fantasy horror and slapstick for a really fun horror outing!

Available on: HBO Max, HBO, DirecTV

Evil Dead (2013)

Like its namesake, the 2013 Evil Dead remake is devoid of any comedic elements. In fact, this film is a straight up demonic possession film. As far as remakes go, this film is actually pretty great!

Available on: Starz

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)

Ok, back to the comedy! Ash vs Evil Dead brings back our favorite undead hunter Ash Williams. Picking up 23 years after Army of Darkness, the series follows Ash as he battles with a growing plague of undead ghouls.

Available on: Starz

Scary Movie series

Scary Movie (2000)

The IMDb synopsis sums this up pretty well: “A group of dumb teenagers are stalked by a bumbling serial killer”. Scary Movie has set the bar for horror parody films.

Films parodied include: Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

A group of teens are tricked into visiting a haunted house to take part in a paranormal study.

Films parodied include: The Haunting, Stigmata, The Exorcist, Poltergeist, Hannibal, and Hollow Man.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

A cursed video tape that causes viewers to die within a week of watching it is suspected to be linked with an impending alien invasion.

Films parodied include: The Ring, Signs, The Matrix Reloaded, and 8 Mile.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV

Folk horror

The Wicker Man (1973)

A police sergeant is sent to a small island village to investigate a missing child that locals claim never existed.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

The Witch (2015)

In 17th century New England, a family are banished from a Puritan colony following a dispute. They build a farm near a secluded forest to begin afresh. Things take a turn for the worse when their youngest child disappears without a trace.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Showtime, fuboTV

Midsommar (2019)

Writer/director Ari Aster’s (Hereditary) second film tells the story of a couple and their friends who travel to rural Sweden to document the Swedish midsummer festival.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

The Ritual (2017)

Six months after the death of their friend, a small group embark on a hiking trip in Northern Sweden. They soon find that something is stalking them in the woods.

Available on: Netflix

A Field in England (2014)

During the English Civil War, a group of deserters ingest hallucinogenic mushrooms and fall victim to its psychedelic effects.

Available on: Hulu

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Body horror

The Fly (1986)

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

A scientist successfully builds and tests a teleportation device but the results quickly reveal an unprecedented side effect.

The Thing (1982)

An American research team in Antarctica encounters a shape-shifting alien that takes on the form of its victims.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Starz

Tusk (2014)

A podcaster travels to Canada to conduct an interview with a strange recluse—leading to an encounter he never suspected.

Available on: Showtime, fuboTV

Re-Animator (1985)

Loosely based on the short story Herbert West–Reanimator by H.P.Lovecraft, Re-Animator is the story of a medical student with a penchant for medical experiments—specifically those that can reanimate dead tissue.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Cosmic horror

The Lighthouse (2019)

Two lighthouse keepers attempt to stay sane during their tenure on a small island off the coast of New England in the 19th Century.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

The Mist (2007)

Based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name, The Mist is the tale of a small American town beset by the appearance of a mist that hides monstrous creatures within.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

Thrillers

Get Out (2017)

A photographer visits and meets his girlfriend’s family, and their community, for the first time at their house in upstate New York. Pleasantries turn to unease when it becomes apparent that something is off about said community.

Available on: fuboTV

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock’s magnum opus, Psycho, tells the story of an embezzler who checks into a strange motel while on the lam.

Available on: Showtime, fuboTV

Don’t Breathe (2016)

A group of thieves break into a blind man’s house to steal his money. They quickly become trapped and realize there is more to him than meets the eye.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: fuboTV

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Writer/director David Lynch, of Twin Peaks fame, brings us the story of an aspiring actress who befriends an amnesiac woman recovering from a car accident.

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Showtime, fuboTV

It Follows (2015)

A young woman is relentlessly pursued by an unknown and malevolent, shape-shifting entity.

Available on: Peacock, fuboTV

The Neon Demon (2016)

An aspiring model moves to Los Angeles and becomes involved with members of the fashion industry. Her youth and beauty cause intense jealousy in her immediate social circle…with deadly consequences.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Identity (2003)

Ten strangers, trapped in an isolated motel during a rainstorm, begin to fall victim to an unknown assailant.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

P2 (2007)

On Christmas Eve, a businesswoman is trapped in a parking garage with a maniac.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The Stepford Wives (1975)

A young wife and her family move to a new community and she begins to suspect that women in the picture-perfect town aren’t all that they seem.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

A former travel writer struggles with loving and raising her difficult son. Things only get worse as the boy ages.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Hard Candy (2005)

A teenage girl meets a photographer in a cafe after chatting with him online. Once they get back to his place, she reveals that she knows a dark secret from his past.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Splatter

Saw series

Saw (2004)

Two men awaken in a bathroom room with a corpse between them. Neither know how they got there but both are presented with a horrific ultimatum if they want to go free. They have just become the latest victims of the killer known as Jigsaw.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw II (2005)

A group of ex-convicts are trapped in a factory and forced to play a series of deadly games in order to survive.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw III (2006)

A man, whose son was killed by a drunk driver, is put through a series of brutal tests designed to help him overcome his anger.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw IV (2007)

A SWAT commander races against time to save his colleagues while in the grips of another deadly game designed by Jigsaw.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw V (2008)

Five people awaken in an underground sewer with collars around their necks and are forced to participate in a deadly game of survival.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw VI (2009)

An insurance executive plays a series of deadly games to save his employees.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Saw 3D (2010)

A man falsely claiming to be one of Jigsaw’s victims, in order to reap the benefits of celebrity, finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game where his wife’s life hangs in the balance.

Available on: Starz, Peacock

Jigsaw (2017)

Five people wake up inside a barn and are forced to participate in a series of—you guessed it—deadly games in order to survive.

Available on: Peacock

Spiral (2021)

Two cops investigate a series of murders that suggest the work of a Jigsaw copycat.

Available on: DirecTV

Hostel series

Hostel: Part I (2005)

Three backpackers traveling across Europe are invited to stay at a hostel in Slovakia. Upon arrival, all hell breaks loose.

Available on: Peacock

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Three American art students in Rome are invited to stay at a hostel in Slovakia. Upon arrival, all hell breaks loose.

Available on: Peacock

Wolf Creek series

Wolf Creek (2005)

Three backpackers, stranded in the Australian outback, are hunted and captured by psychotic killer Mick Taylor.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Wolf Creek 2 (2014)

Mick Taylor is back for more bloodshed in the outback!

Watch it for free here on Tubi

World movies

Ringu (1998)

Country: Japan

Perhaps the most famous East Asian horror film internationally, Ringu (or The Ring), follows a reporter investigating a series of unusual deaths connected to a cursed video tape.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Train to Busan (2016)

Country: South Korea

Zombies on a train! Need we say more?

Recommended by this writer!

Available on: Philo, fuboTV, Peacock

Watch it for free here on Tubi

The Wailing (2016)

Country: South Korea

Following the arrival of a stranger in a small village, a mysterious sickness begins to spread.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Philo, fuboTV

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Dumplings (2004)

Country: Hong Kong, China

Homemade dumplings, made by a former gynecologist, have miraculous youth-restoring properties—but what are they made from?

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Country: South Korea

The crew of a horror web series visit an abandoned asylum for a live broadcast but encounter something they did not expect.

Watch it for free here on Tubi

Kwaidan (1964)

Country: Japan

A collection of four supernatural Japanese folk tales.

Available on: HBO Max

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Country: Spain

Ever since his wife was burned in a car accident, a plastic surgeon has obsessed over creating a new type of synthetic skin.

Available on: HBO Max

REC (2007)

Country: Spain

A reporter and cameraman follow a group of firefighters on an emergency call into an apartment building and record the outbreak of a deadly virus.

Available on: Philo, fuboTV

Let the Right One In (2008)

Country: Sweden

A young bullied boy befriends the strange new girl next door.

Available on: Hulu

The Orphanage (2007)

Country: Spain

A woman moves her family into her childhood home, a former orphanage. Shortly after moving in, her adopted son disappears.

Available on: Starz

Funny Games (1997)

Country: Austria

Two young men take a family hostage inside their isolated lakeside vacation home.

Available on: HBO Max

Verónica (2017)

Country: Spain

A teenage girl and her friends conduct a séance with horrifying consequence.

Available on: Netflix

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

Country: Spain

A boy is sent to an orphanage following his father’s death and discovers the school is severely haunted.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Under the Shadow (2016)

Countries: The UK, Qatar, Jordan

A mother and daughter deal with a malevolent entity in their home in 1980s wartorn Tehran.

Available on: Netflix

Kids

Hocus Pocus (1993)

In 1993, a teenage boy accidentally resurrects three Salem witches 300 years after their deaths. With the aid of his sister, their friend, and an immortal cat, they must stop the witches’ quest for revenge.

Available on: Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with bringing Christmas cheer home.

Available on: Disney+

Corpse Bride (2005)

While practising vows for his pending nuptials, a groom to be is unwittingly transported to the land of the dead by a deceased girl who assumed that the vows were meant for her.

Available on: HBO Max

Scoob! (2020)

Scooby, Shaggy, and the rest of the gang race against time to stop the ghost dog Cerberus from being unleashed upon the world.

Available on: HBO Max

Coco (2017)

A young boy is accidentally transported to the land of the dead and must team up with his ancestors to return to the land of the living.

Available on: Disney+

Casper (1995)

A paranormal therapist and his daughter move into a dilapidated mansion, at the behest of an aging heiress, and meet a friendly ghost named Casper.

Available on: fuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV

Hotel Transylvania series

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Count Dracula runs a high-end resort for monsters. Paternal instincts kick into overdrive when Johnny, a human, discovers the resort and falls for Mavis, Dracula’s daughter.

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Set a few years after the first film, Mavis and Johnny have a young son named Dennis who doesn’t exhibit any signs of vampirism—something Dracula wants to change.

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Dracula and friends go on a cruise! Unbeknownst to him, the cruise is operated by the Van Helsings, who hate monsters.

Available on: Starz, DirecTV

Goosebumps series

Goosebumps(2015)

Based on the immensely successful children’s books of the same name, Goosebumps stars Jack Black as a fictionalized version of the series’ real life author R. L. Stine. The film follows Stine and his daughter as they battle against monsters who have escaped from the books into the real world.

Available on: fuboTV, DirecTV

Goosebumps 2 (2018)

Two kids accidentally unleash monsters from the Goosebumps books into the real world.

Available on: fuboTV, DirecTV

