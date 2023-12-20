What is ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ about?

This documentary-style comedy is based on a movie of the same name. It gives you an inside look at the nightly adventures and misadventures of four vampire roommates living on Staten Island. While the group seeks to conquer the world (or at least their street) and defeat their many foes, the show is more about each character’s unique quirks.

Nandor, once an Ottoman Empire general, must now satisfy his need for conquering by calling house meetings and sending the group on seemingly frivolous missions. His familiar, Guillermo, lives with the vampires and tries to manage their chaos while dropping hints about being turned into a vampire. Laszlo, a mischievous British vampire of many talents and countless quick-witted quips loves to watch Nandor fail. Nadja, Laszlo’s other half, is a proud seductress who just can’t seem to shake her ex-lovers, especially Gregor’s reincarnation. Markedly different from the other vampires, Colin Robinson is an energy vampire whose presence is tolerated but never desired.