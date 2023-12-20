Where to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ online in 2024Where to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ online in 2024
What We Do in the Shadows, a documentary-style comedy series based on the movie of the same name, invites you into the world of four vampire roommates–and one familiar. Want to follow along on their hijinks and adventures? Here’s where to watch What We Do in the Shadows!
How to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ online
Watch What We Do in the Shadows with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here’s how you can watch the series online!
Disney+
What We Do in the Shadows is streaming on Disney Plus in many countries. If you’re watching from the UK, Ireland, Finland, Japan, and Mexico, the first five seasons are streaming on-demand now, with season six expected soon. If you’re in New Zealand or Canada, you can access all six seasons, including new episodes as they air.
Hulu
On Hulu, What We Do in the Shadows is available for on-demand streaming. The platform has every episode from all six seasons available for U.S. viewers. If you’re a new user, you can take advantage of Hulu’s free trial. To sign up, you’ll need a U.S.-issued credit or debit card, as well as a U.S. postal code.
FX Now
You can check in with your favorite trio (and Colin Robinson) when you stream What We Do in the Shadows (the TV show) on FX NOW in Canada and the U.S. You’ll need to sign in with your TV service provider credentials to access the content. Canadians can stream all episodes from seasons one through 6 on demand. Americans can stream episodes from season six only, including the new episodes as they’re released.
Binge
If you’re wondering where to watch What We Do in the Shadows in Australia, head to Binge. The streaming platform has every episode from seasons one through five available on demand and gets new episodes from season six, the final season, on Tuesdays. Once released, episodes from season six are also available on demand. If you’re new to Binge, you can try it for free with a 7-day trial. You’ll need to provide an Australian mobile number when you sign up.
Disney+ Hotstar
You can attend Nandor’s notorious house meetings by streaming What We Do in the Shadows on Disney Plus Hotstar in India and Thailand. If you’re in India, you can watch every episode from the series on demand, including the newest episodes from the final season, after they’re released on Tuesdays. You’ll need an Indian mobile number starting with +91 to sign up. In Thailand, you can watch four season’s worth of episodes on demand using Hotstar. To sign up, you’ll need a Thai mobile number starting with +66.
Where to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ online for free
Solve common streaming problems with ExpressVPN! When you connect to a nearby server location, you can stream on any network, even restricted Wi-Fi at work or school. Express VPN’s powerful encryption can help you bypass activity-based ISP throttling for smooth streaming. Read on for how to watch What We Do in the Shadows for free online!
BBC iPlayer
If you’re in the UK, you can watch What We Do in the Shadows seasons one through four for free and on-demand with BBC iPlayer. You’ll need to acknowledge that you have a UK TV license to sign up for an account.
Stream TV shows in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ in another country?
While you can watch What We Do in the Shadows by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ about?
This documentary-style comedy is based on a movie of the same name. It gives you an inside look at the nightly adventures and misadventures of four vampire roommates living on Staten Island. While the group seeks to conquer the world (or at least their street) and defeat their many foes, the show is more about each character’s unique quirks.
Nandor, once an Ottoman Empire general, must now satisfy his need for conquering by calling house meetings and sending the group on seemingly frivolous missions. His familiar, Guillermo, lives with the vampires and tries to manage their chaos while dropping hints about being turned into a vampire. Laszlo, a mischievous British vampire of many talents and countless quick-witted quips loves to watch Nandor fail. Nadja, Laszlo’s other half, is a proud seductress who just can’t seem to shake her ex-lovers, especially Gregor’s reincarnation. Markedly different from the other vampires, Colin Robinson is an energy vampire whose presence is tolerated but never desired.
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ cast
What We Do in the Shadows features a small, tight-knit cast, with just five core characters who appear in almost every episode. Each season has a few new and recurring key characters. We’ve listed the most notable ones below.
- Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth
- Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos
- Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz
- Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless
- Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson
- Kristen Schaal as The Guide
- Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi
- Doug Jones as Baron Afanas
- Jean-Michel Richaud as The Sire
- Alyssa Limperis as Lisa
- Chris Sandiford as Derek
- Parisa Fakhri as Marwa
- Anoop Desai as The Djinn
- Violet Tinnirello as Child Colin #2
- Liam McKenna as Child Colin #3
- Veronika Slowikowska as Shanice
- Gavin Fox as Frank
- Myrna Cabello as Silvia
- Andy Hull as Mikey
- Jake McDorman as Jeff Suckler
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ FAQ
What We Do in the Shadows is available on Max in Sweden. The platform has the first five seasons available on demand. In the U.S., the series is available through Hulu, but you can also watch it via a Max and Hulu bundle.
The series and the movie both take place in the same universe, but they follow different main characters. They have a similar theme, following quirky, old-timey vampires as they get into shenanigans living in the modern-day world. A few characters from the movie also make appearances in the show.
No. The movie features different main characters, and the events of the movie don’t affect those of the show. That said, the movie does set up some of the themes that continue on into the show. And if you appreciate the show’s humor, you’ll likely enjoy the movie.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!