Imagine inheriting the country house of your dreams only to have a near-death experience and find that your new home is overrun by a group of ghouls. Here’s how to watch Ghosts—the offbeat comedy with a lot of soul.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’’ online in the U.S.
Paramount+
Paramount+ carries all three seasons of Ghosts and will feature the upcoming season once it’s released. Viewers can watch new episodes live on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET every Thursday from October 17, 2024, or stream on demand the following day. Paramount+ is more affordable than most streamers—and there’s even a seven-day free trial—but you’ll need a U.S. ZIP code and credit or debit card to sign up.
Fubo
Fubo is a favorite of cord cutters—and there’s a good reason for that. It offers a wide range of content, including Ghosts. Season three is currently available on demand and season four episodes will be added the day after they’ve aired on CBS. Plans are relatively pricey, but the seven-day free trial gives you a chance to test the service out.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’’ online in the UK
BBC iPlayer
BBC iPlayer is streaming seasons one, two, and three of Ghosts US right now. We expect that season four of the show will be added during 2025. It also has all seasons of the UK version of the show. The service is free for UK residents with a valid UK TV Licence, and you’ll need a UK postcode to sign up.
Sky Go
Sky Go is currently streaming seasons one to three of Ghosts on demand. It’s expected that season four will be added to the platform some time in 2025. You also get every season of Ghosts UK. You need a Sky subscription to access Sky Go and although it’s relatively expensive, you get bang for your buck with exclusive Sky shows and Netflix included in every package.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’’ online in the Canada
StackTV
StackTV is available via Fubo or as a Prime Video channel in Canada. It’s a well-priced streaming service that comes with a 14-day free trial when you sign up through Prime Video. StackTV carries the first three seasons of Ghosts and season four is set to premiere on the platform on October 17.
Paramount+
The home of CBS in Canada, Paramount+ has all current seasons of Ghosts. Season four episodes will air live on CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, starting on October 17, and will be available on demand the following day. Subscriptions are reasonably priced and you can even watch Ghosts for free if you take advantage of the seven-day free trial.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’’ online in the Australia
Paramount+
Paramount+ in Australia has all past seasons of Ghosts. Subscribers can watch new episodes of the series live or on demand from October 18. Take advantage of the 7-day free trial to watch Ghosts and other series for free.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’’ online in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Kiwis can watch Ghosts, with ads, for free with TVNZ+. New season four episodes will stream at 6:00 p.m. UTC+13 from Friday, October 18, and will be available on demand after they’ve aired live. You’ll also be able to watch season three on demand up until season four premieres.
Where to watch ‘Ghosts’ online for free
Nothing’s better than a free lunch—except for streaming your favorite series for free. There are a few ways you can watch Ghosts without spending a cent:
- BBC iPlayer: Viewers in the UK can stream seasons one to three of Ghosts for free on BBC iPlayer. It’s expected that season four will arrive on the platform in 2025.
- TVNZ+: This free to air, ad-supported streaming service in New Zealand is streaming season three of Ghosts on demand and will offer season four from October 18.
- Paramount+: Americans, Canadians, and Australians can take advantage of the Paramount+ free trial to watch Ghosts for free for seven days.
- Fubo: Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which means that Ghosts fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the show without paying a cent.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Ghosts’ in another country?
While you can watch Ghosts by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Ghosts’ about?
Ghosts follows Samantha (“Sam”) and Jay, a couple who inherit a dilapidated country estate from Sam’s long lost great aunt. It seems like a dream come true, but the couple quickly find that things tend to go wrong around this grand property; something that Sam discovers—after a near-death experience—is up to the presence of a few otherworldly occupants. Sam and Jay must navigate the new reality of living with not-so-dead spirits to help them realize their unfinished business.
‘Ghosts’ U.S. Season 4 release date
Ghosts season four premiered on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 17, 2024. There are expected to be around 20 episodes in this season.
‘Ghosts’ U.S. Season 4 cast
- Rose McIver: Samantha "Sam" Arondekar
- Utkarsh Ambudkar: Jay Arondekar
- Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, a leader of the Revolutionary War
- Danielle Pinnock as Prohibition-era singer Alberta Haynes
- Asher Grodman as the perennially pants-less businessman Trevor Lefkowitz
- Román Zaragoza as the sarcastic Native American Sasappis
- Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino, a scout leader who died due to an arrow injury
- Sheila Carrasco as free-spirited, kind-hearted hippie Flower
- Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty Woodstone, a Gilded Age heiress with strong opinions
- Devan Long as the unexpectedly sweet Viking explorer Thorfinn
‘Ghosts U.S.’ FAQ
Ghosts is available on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. It’s also on BBC iPlayer and Sky Go in the UK, and TVNZ+ in New Zealand.
No, in fact, the UK version of Ghosts was the original series that inspired the CBS version.
No, Ghosts does not stream on Prime Video, but if you’re in Canada, it’s on StackTV, which is available as a Prime Video channel.
No, Ghosts isn’t available on Netflix.
While the British version of Ghosts has ended, the U.S. version of the series is still ongoing. Season 4 premieres on October 17, 2024.
Unfortunately, Ghosts isn’t currently streaming in the Philippines.
