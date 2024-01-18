Where to watch ‘Ghosts’ online for free

Nothing’s better than a free lunch—except for streaming your favorite series for free. There are a few ways you can watch Ghosts without spending a cent:

BBC iPlayer : Viewers in the UK can stream seasons one to three of Ghosts for free on BBC iPlayer. It’s expected that season four will arrive on the platform in 2025.

TVNZ+ : This free to air, ad-supported streaming service in New Zealand is streaming season three of Ghosts on demand and will offer season four from October 18.

Paramount+ : Americans, Canadians, and Australians can take advantage of the Paramount+ free trial to watch Ghosts for free for seven days.

Fubo: Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which means that Ghosts fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the show without paying a cent.

If streaming services are blocked on the Wi-Fi network at your school or office, there’s an easy workaround. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic so you can unblock streaming services from anywhere. When the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting, it can’t block you.