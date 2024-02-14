ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket

ExpressVPN protects your iPhone, whatever model you’re using. The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.



Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial: