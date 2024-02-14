Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

ExpressVPN for iOS UI on iPhone

Download ExpressVPN for iOS (iPhone and iPad)

Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN.

  • Built for iOS 17, 16, and 15
  • For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, X, 8, 7, 6S, SE; iPad Pro, Air, and Mini
  • Browse privately with ultra-secure iPad/iPhone VPN protection
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Built for iOS 17, 16, and 15
  • For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, X, 8, 7, 6S, SE; iPad Pro, Air, and Mini
  • Browse privately with ultra-secure iPad/iPhone VPN protection
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
ExpressVPN for iOS - App setup tutorial

How to set up an iPhone VPN iOS app

Securing your internet is hassle-free with the best VPN app for iPhone or iPad in 2023. It takes just five minutes to get set up.

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect ExpressVPN on iOS in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Step 1 of connecting VPN.

Tap the On Button to use the VPN iOS app. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.

Step 2

Step 2 of connecting VPN on mobile phone, desktop, and laptop.

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.

Step 3

Install VPN step 3. Connected app.

Once on, you can browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN on iOS devices

iOS VPN for iPhone.

ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket

ExpressVPN protects your iPhone, whatever model you’re using. The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

Download the best iOS VPN on the AppStore.

iOS VPN for iPad.

ExpressVPN for iPad: VPN from anywhere, anytime

ExpressVPN is compatible with these iPad devices:

iPad 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, iPad Pro (all generations), iPad Air 2, 3, 4, 5, iPad Mini 4, 5, 6

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

Gaming on iOS with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your iPhone or iPad. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iOS app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN for iOS key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

In-app troubleshooting

Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN iOS users love

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Great job against censorship. Stability improved on iOS after recent crackdowns.

Roger
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I use ExpressVPN with zero problems both at home and on iPad.

Winsor
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

ExpressVPN is an app too. Use it extensively in UAE. No complaints. Brilliant on iPad.

Emma
Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Risk-free VPN for iPhone and iPad

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

Try ExpressVPN for iOS with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!

