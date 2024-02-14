Download ExpressVPN for iOS (iPhone and iPad)
Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN.
- Built for iOS 17, 16, and 15
- For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, X, 8, 7, 6S, SE; iPad Pro, Air, and Mini
- Browse privately with ultra-secure iPad/iPhone VPN protection
- No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
- Built for iOS 17, 16, and 15
- For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, X, 8, 7, 6S, SE; iPad Pro, Air, and Mini
- Browse privately with ultra-secure iPad/iPhone VPN protection
- No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up an iPhone VPN iOS app
Securing your internet is hassle-free with the best VPN app for iPhone or iPad in 2023. It takes just five minutes to get set up.
Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect ExpressVPN on iOS in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Tap the On Button to use the VPN iOS app. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.
Step 3
Once on, you can browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN on iOS devices
ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket
ExpressVPN protects your iPhone, whatever model you’re using. The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus
Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
ExpressVPN for iPad: VPN from anywhere, anytime
ExpressVPN is compatible with these iPad devices:
iPad 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, iPad Pro (all generations), iPad Air 2, 3, 4, 5, iPad Mini 4, 5, 6
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
Gaming on iOS with a VPN
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your iPhone or iPad. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iOS app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
Frequently asked questions
A VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your iOS device and the internet, protecting you from online snooping, interference, and censorship. With ExpressVPN, you can stream, shop online, and browse the internet privately and securely.
Having a VPN on your iOS device will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can change your device’s IP address, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access blocked content.
It’s easy! Simply subscribe to ExpressVPN, download the app from the App Store, open the app, and press the “On” button. Your connection is now encrypted.
While iPhones provide the option to connect to a VPN server in the phone’s Settings, it is technically not a VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party iPhone VPN service like ExpressVPN.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
While there are free VPNs for iPhone available, they can’t match a service like ExpressVPN, which provides optimized connections for superior speed, security, and stability, without any bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries to choose from. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
No, iOS devices do not come with a built-in VPN. While iPhones and iPads do provide the option to connect to a VPN server in the iOS device’s Settings, it is technically not a VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party VPN service like the ExpressVPN iOS app.
No, Safari doesn’t have a built-in VPN. If you want to keep your browsing and search history private on your iOS device, consider downloading a fast VPN like the ExpressVPN iOS app that will encrypt all of your internet traffic data, and keep your personal details safe.
A VPN iOS app encrypts all your traffic between your iPhone and the internet. This prevents third parties from seeing what you’re doing online and protects your device from certain cyberattacks. Essentially, a VPN service like the ExpressVPN iOS app offers an extra layer of security and privacy to your iPhone. It also allows you to appear to be in a different country and increases your anonymity by giving you a new IP address.
Yes, most iPhone VPNs are safe and secure because they create an encrypted tunnel between your iOS device and the internet, allowing you to go online with greater privacy and security.
However, not all VPNs for iOS devices are created equal. It’s recommended that you opt for premium services like ExpressVPN, which offers an iOS app optimized to provide superior speed, security, and stability, without bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
To check if your VPN is enabled on your iPhone, you can either check for the VPN icon in your iOS device’s status bar or check if your IP address has changed. To do so, turn off the VPN app on your iPhone and type “what’s my IP address” into Google; then turn on your VPN to check if your IP address (and possibly location) has changed.
You should use a VPN on your iPhone every time you want to secure your device when connecting to the internet. By encrypting all data traveling to and from your iPhone or iPad, an iOS VPN app provides a secure internet connection. A VPN for iOS devices can also help you unblock restricted or censored content while making you appear to be in a different country.
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for gaming on your iPhone or iPad.
ExpressVPN for iOS key features
More VPN locations
Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.
Advanced leak protection
Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
In-app troubleshooting
Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN iOS users love
Great job against censorship. Stability improved on iOS after recent crackdowns.
Roger
I use ExpressVPN with zero problems both at home and on iPad.
Winsor
ExpressVPN is an app too. Use it extensively in UAE. No complaints. Brilliant on iPad.
Emma
Why choose ExpressVPN?
Independently audited
Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Defeat ISP throttling
ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Increase your anonymity
Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.
Risk-free VPN for iPhone and iPad
Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.
Try ExpressVPN for iOS with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!