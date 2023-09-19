VPN on iPhone: What is it and why do you need it? VPN on iPhone: What is it and why do you need it?
Discover why you need a VPN on your iPhone in 2023:
- Easy to use: Set up in just minutes
- Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
- For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, SE, XS, XR
What is a VPN on an iPhone?
An iPhone VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your iOS device and the internet, protecting you from online snooping and interference, while allowing you to break through censorship. It does this by shielding all your online traffic from third parties with strong encryption, while assigning a different IP address to your device. With ExpressVPN, you can stream shows, shop online, and browse the internet with greater privacy and security.
Why should I use a VPN on an iPhone?
Change your location
Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.
Protect your privacy
Changing your IP address with a VPN helps shield your identity from websites, apps, and services that want to track you. Good VPNs also prevent your internet provider, mobile carrier, and anyone else who may be listening from seeing your activity, thanks to a layer of strong encryption.
Increase your security
Using a VPN protects you from security breaches in many forms, including packet sniffing, rogue Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Travelers, remote workers, and all kinds of on-the-go individuals use a VPN whenever they’re on an untrusted network like free public Wi-Fi.
Unblock websites
If you’re in a part of the world that restricts access to Google, Wikipedia, YouTube, or other sites and services, using a VPN will let you regain access to the free internet. You can also use a VPN to break through firewalls on school or office networks.
What does an iPhone VPN do?
Even though iPhones have one of the most secure operating systems, a VPN enhances your privacy and security by ensuring that all your online traffic is encrypted. This means no third parties can see your internet activity except the site or person you’re interacting with, not even your internet service provider.
A VPN also gives you a different IP address, increasing your anonymity as you browse and allowing you to appear to be in a different country. By changing your IP, you can also access content blocked by censorship or network restrictions at your school or workplace.
When should I turn on an iPhone VPN?
We recommend that you keep ExpressVPN on any time your device is connected to the internet, even if you’re not actively using it. By leaving the app running in the background, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your privacy is always protected.
However, there are certain activities that present a higher risk to your security. These include online banking, using public Wi-Fi networks (such as those in cafes, hotels, and airports), and online shopping. If you don’t enable your VPN at all times, these are the moments when you should hit the on button.
Should you use a free iPhone VPN?
Although there are free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browsing history and injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser. These services also tend to be slow or simply not work at all, while not offering any sort of customer support.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
How to manually set up an iPhone VPN
Your iPhone allows you to manually enable and set a VPN connection in a few steps:
Select your phone’s Settings > General > VPN & Device Management > Add VPN Configuration
For the Type, select the VPN protocol that you want to use
Input a description, server, and remote ID
Input your username and password
For the Proxy, choose Off, Manual, or Auto
Tap Done
Note: If you download and install the ExpressVPN app, you do not have to manually add a VPN to your iPhone. It will show up as a VPN automatically. The VPN configuration option is primarily for mobile device management software, which is provided by your company to remotely control and monitor employee devices.
FAQ: VPN for iPhone
Does my iPhone have a VPN built in?
While iPhones provide the option to connect to a VPN server in the phone’s Settings, it is technically not a VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party iPhone VPN service like ExpressVPN.
Is an iPhone VPN safe?
Yes, most iPhone VPNs are safe and secure because they create an encrypted tunnel between your iOS device and the internet, allowing you to go online with greater privacy and security.
However, not all VPNs for iOS devices are created equal. It’s recommended that you opt for premium services like ExpressVPN, which offers an iOS app optimized to provide superior speed, security, and stability, without bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
What is the VPN configuration option on iPhone settings?
In iPhone’s Settings, the VPN configuration option is primarily for mobile device management software, which is provided by your company to remotely control and monitor employee devices.
To manually enable a VPN, head to General > VPN & Device Management > Add VPN Configuration. However, it is not necessary to manually configure a VPN if you use an app like ExpressVPN. Simply subscribe to the service, download the app, and start using the VPN—which will automatically become linked to your phone’s VPN settings.
