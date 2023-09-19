Even though iPhones have one of the most secure operating systems, a VPN enhances your privacy and security by ensuring that all your online traffic is encrypted. This means no third parties can see your internet activity except the site or person you’re interacting with, not even your internet service provider.

A VPN also gives you a different IP address, increasing your anonymity as you browse and allowing you to appear to be in a different country. By changing your IP, you can also access content blocked by censorship or network restrictions at your school or workplace.