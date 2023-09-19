Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

VPN on iPhone: What is it and why do you need it? VPN on iPhone: What is it and why do you need it?

Discover why you need a VPN on your iPhone in 2023:

  • Easy to use: Set up in just minutes
  • Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
  • For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, SE, XS, XR
  • Easy to use: Set up in just minutes
  • Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
  • For iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, SE, XS, XR
Get ExpressVPN

What is a VPN on an iPhone?

An iPhone VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your iOS device and the internet, protecting you from online snooping and interference, while allowing you to break through censorship. It does this by shielding all your online traffic from third parties with strong encryption, while assigning a different IP address to your device. With ExpressVPN, you can stream shows, shop online, and browse the internet with greater privacy and security.

ExpressVPN for iOS - App setup tutorial
Get ExpressVPN

Why should I use a VPN on an iPhone?

Laptop screens demonstrating the before and after process of changing a user's IP address.

Change your location

Using a VPN changes your IP address, the unique number that identifies you and your location in the world. With a new IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, or virtually any country, if the service has VPN servers there.

Download VPN provided the best-in-class 256-bit encryption.

Protect your privacy

Changing your IP address with a VPN helps shield your identity from websites, apps, and services that want to track you. Good VPNs also prevent your internet provider, mobile carrier, and anyone else who may be listening from seeing your activity, thanks to a layer of strong encryption.

Router VPN that covers all devices.

Increase your security

Using a VPN protects you from security breaches in many forms, including packet sniffing, rogue Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Travelers, remote workers, and all kinds of on-the-go individuals use a VPN whenever they’re on an untrusted network like free public Wi-Fi.

Logos for online services, like YouTube, Google, Skype, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

Unblock websites

If you’re in a part of the world that restricts access to Google, Wikipedia, YouTube, or other sites and services, using a VPN will let you regain access to the free internet. You can also use a VPN to break through firewalls on school or office networks.

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free

What does an iPhone VPN do?

What is a VPN? image.

Even though iPhones have one of the most secure operating systems, a VPN enhances your privacy and security by ensuring that all your online traffic is encrypted. This means no third parties can see your internet activity except the site or person you’re interacting with, not even your internet service provider.

A VPN also gives you a different IP address, increasing your anonymity as you browse and allowing you to appear to be in a different country. By changing your IP, you can also access content blocked by censorship or network restrictions at your school or workplace.

When should I turn on an iPhone VPN?

We recommend that you keep ExpressVPN on any time your device is connected to the internet, even if you’re not actively using it. By leaving the app running in the background, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your privacy is always protected.

However, there are certain activities that present a higher risk to your security. These include online banking, using public Wi-Fi networks (such as those in cafes, hotels, and airports), and online shopping. If you don’t enable your VPN at all times, these are the moments when you should hit the on button.

Should you use a free iPhone VPN?

Although there are free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browsing history and injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser. These services also tend to be slow or simply not work at all, while not offering any sort of customer support.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Download icon on mobile devices.

Download the best iPhone VPN app

Securing your internet is hassle-free with the best VPN app for iPhone in 2023. It takes just five minutes to get set up.

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone.

  3. Connect to any of our server locations around the world.

Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Download iOS VPN
Set up a VPN on different devices.

How to manually set up an iPhone VPN

Your iPhone allows you to manually enable and set a VPN connection in a few steps: 

  1. Select your phone’s Settings > General > VPN & Device Management > Add VPN Configuration

  2. For the Type, select the VPN protocol that you want to use

  3. Input a description, server, and remote ID

  4. Input your username and password

  5. For the Proxy, choose Off, Manual, or Auto

  6. Tap Done

Note: If you download and install the ExpressVPN app, you do not have to manually add a VPN to your iPhone. It will show up as a VPN automatically. The VPN configuration option is primarily for mobile device management software, which is provided by your company to remotely control and monitor employee devices.

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free

FAQ: VPN for iPhone

Does my iPhone have a VPN built in?
Is an iPhone VPN safe?
What is the VPN configuration option on iPhone settings?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Risk-free VPN for iPhone and iPad

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

Try ExpressVPN for iOS with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language