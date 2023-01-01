Best VPN for playing Apex Legends
The best VPN for playing Apex Legends
Whether you’re at home or school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, ExpressVPN helps you securely play Apex Legends without sacrificing speed.
RISK-FREE 30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
How to play Apex Legends with a VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.
Step 3
Securely play Apex Legends with minimal lag.
What is Apex Legends?
Apex Legends is a free-to-play squad-based shooter game with two different modes of play:
In “Battle Royale,” players are air-dropped into a game map in teams of two or three, without weapons or resources and have to scavenge to survive. Players come face-to-face with other teams on an ever-shrinking map and engage in combat to be the last team standing.
In “Arenas,” players form squads of three and fight against another squad in a deathmatch. Squads battle it out over a series of rounds. A winner is determined when a team has at least three points and is two points ahead.
Apex Legends Mobile is the mobile-optimized version of Apex Legend. The free-to-play game features mobile-exclusive content and gameplay modes. It is considered a standalone title set within the Apex Universe.
How does an Apex Legends VPN lower ping?
Tired of laggy gameplay? This is often caused by high ping (or latency). Using a VPN means shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers, which can lower latency and overall lag. Packets of data will be able to move between your computer or mobile phone and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage.
Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will provide the best results.
FAQ: VPN for Apex Legends
How do I play Apex Legends with a VPN?
It’s easy! Just follow these steps:
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Install ExpressVPN on your device(s)
Connect to a server in your preferred region
Start playing!
Why do I need an Apex Legends VPN?
A VPN can help lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts. In addition, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming—making for a safer and more secure experience online.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
What devices can I play Apex Legends on?
Apex Legends is available on Windows PCs and consoles such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Apex Legends Mobile, a version of the game specifically designed for mobile, is available on iOS and Android smartphones. ExpressVPN is optimized to work with all of these devices, boosting connectivity and potentially lowering ping.
How do I download Apex Legends on a PC?
You can download Apex Legends from the EA App or Steam Store onto your PC.
Does Apex Legends have cross-play?
Cross-play, or cross-platform play, is when gamers on different gaming platforms can play with one another. Apex Legends has cross-play on Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox only. If you play Apex Legends on multiple platforms, your achievements, progress, and more will not transfer to other systems. Cross-play is not available on Apex Legends Mobile.
Can I play Apex Legends in split-screen mode?
Apex Legends does not have a split-screen mode.
Can I use a free proxy to play Apex Legends?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits as paid VPNs. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with any plan, so you can try us out totally risk-free!
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
What gamers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Try the best VPN for Apex Legends
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied playing Apex Legends online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.