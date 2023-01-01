How does an Apex Legends VPN lower ping?

Tired of laggy gameplay? This is often caused by high ping (or latency). Using a VPN means shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers, which can lower latency and overall lag. Packets of data will be able to move between your computer or mobile phone and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage.

Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will provide the best results.