Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

This guide will show you how to set up the Chrome extension for ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager).

To use the extension, you must have the ExpressVPN app installed on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device, and an ExpressVPN account.

Important: The ExpressVPN Keys beta extension is being rolled out over several weeks and is not available to all beta users immediately. Although you may not be able to use it and sign up for an account immediately, keep it installed and wait to be notified when it is available to you.

Create an ExpressVPN Keys account

Install the beta version of the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. You may be prompted to install and activate the latest version of ExpressVPN on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device. Follow the instructions. Follow the setup instructions to create an ExpressVPN Keys account: Create a primary password. Save the recovery code in a safe place. You will need it to access your password manager if you lose the primary password. If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email. You will be prompted to import your logins stored in other password manager apps or websites. If you choose to skip this step, you can proceed to add your first login manually.

When you sign in to any apps or websites, the password manager will prompt you to save your login details.

Need help?

Back to top

Set up ExpressVPN Keys on another device

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

If you have already set up your ExpressVPN Keys account and want to use ExpressVPN Keys on another device:

On another device, install ExpressVPN Keys: Windows, Mac, and Linux: Beta version of the Chrome extension

Android: Beta version of the ExpressVPN Android app Follow the instructions to activate the password manager. If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email. Unlock the password manager.

Your logins will sync automatically across your devices.

Need help?

Back to top

How to use ExpressVPN Keys

To learn how to use ExpressVPN Keys, refer to the corresponding instructions:

Need help?

Back to top

Report a bug

If you encounter any issues while using the beta version of the browser extension:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the HELP tab. Click Report a problem. Follow the instructions.

Need help?

Back to top