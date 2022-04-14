Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.Get Apps for Free
This guide will show you how to set up the Chrome extension for ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager).
To use the extension, you must have the ExpressVPN app installed on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device, and an ExpressVPN account.
Jump to…
Create an ExpressVPN Keys account
Set up ExpressVPN Keys on another device
How to use ExpressVPN Keys
Report a bug
Create an ExpressVPN Keys account
- Install the beta version of the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- You may be prompted to install and activate the latest version of ExpressVPN on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device. Follow the instructions.
- Follow the setup instructions to create an ExpressVPN Keys account:
- Create a primary password.
- Save the recovery code in a safe place. You will need it to access your password manager if you lose the primary password.
- If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email.
- You will be prompted to import your logins stored in other password manager apps or websites. If you choose to skip this step, you can proceed to add your first login manually.
When you sign in to any apps or websites, the password manager will prompt you to save your login details.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Set up ExpressVPN Keys on another device
If you have already set up your ExpressVPN Keys account and want to use ExpressVPN Keys on another device:
- On another device, install ExpressVPN Keys:
- Windows, Mac, and Linux: Beta version of the Chrome extension
- Android: Beta version of the ExpressVPN Android app
- Follow the instructions to activate the password manager.
- If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email.
- Unlock the password manager.
Your logins will sync automatically across your devices.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to use ExpressVPN Keys
To learn how to use ExpressVPN Keys, refer to the corresponding instructions:
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Report a bug
If you encounter any issues while using the beta version of the browser extension:
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- Click the HELP tab.
- Click Report a problem.
- Follow the instructions.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.