Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

This guide will show you how to create a strong primary password. If you have any issues creating or changing your primary password, refer to this troubleshooting page.

Your primary password is what protects your data. It allows you—and only you—to access and decrypt the logins you store in the password manager. Your primary password needs to be both secure and memorable so that no one can guess and you can remember it easily.

Make it unique

Never use the same password across multiple accounts. For your primary password, create a new password that you have not used for other apps and websites, including your ExpressVPN account.

Make it memorable

When setting your primary password, try typing several words to create a long password that is at least 12 characters.

If it helps, make a story from the words to help you remember your primary password. If “MythKrakenRottenBagel#” is your password, remember “the myth of the kraken who ate a rotten bagel and hash brown.”

You can add separators, such as hyphens, between words to make your primary password easier to remember, for example, “Myth-Kraken-Rotten-Bagel#”. You are not recommended to use too many symbols because the symbols on one device may not be available on other devices.

Do not use obvious, weak passwords

Avoid common dictionary words, such as “apple” or “boy,” place names, the names of family members, and significant dates such as birthdays or anniversaries. Using uncommon words makes your password harder to crack; using misspelled ones even harder still.

Avoid common replacements for characters with symbols, for example, “P455w0rd” for “Password”.

Never use sequences of consecutive letters, numbers, or keyboard keys, for example, “abcde45678” or “qwerty12321”.

After creating your primary password, practice entering it a few times. If you forget your primary password in the future, you will have to use your recovery code to access the password manager.

Need help?

Back to top