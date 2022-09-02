Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

When you enable the biometric unlock feature, you can access your logins stored in ExpressVPN Keys without typing your primary password, making it easier for you to take control of your password security.

Important: The biometric unlock feature is only available in the ExpressVPN app for Android and iOS, but not the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. It does not replace or remove your primary password, which is still required when unlocking the extension on your computer and when prompted occasionally by your Android or iOS device.

Biometrics security in ExpressVPN Keys

When you enable the biometric unlock feature, you can unlock ExpressVPN Keys without entering your primary password and access your logins faster with your face or fingerprint.

ExpressVPN does not store your biometrics data. Even when the biometric feature is enabled, your data is always encrypted with your primary password and protected at all times by zero-knowledge encryption.

Learn more about biometrics security in ExpressVPN Keys for Android or iOS.

How to use biometrics in ExpressVPN for Android

Enable biometrics

To enable the biometric unlock feature, your device must include the most secure kind of biometric sensor (Class 3). If multiple secure biometric methods are available, the system will decide which one to use.

In this case, you will be prompted to enable the biometric unlock feature when setting up ExpressVPN Keys for the first time. You can also enable it in the app settings by following these steps:

In the app, tap Options > Settings. Tap Security. Toggle Unlock with biometrics on. Follow the instructions.

Use biometrics

To unlock Keys within the ExpressVPN app:

In the app, tap the Keys tab. Authenticate with biometrics.

To unlock ExpressVPN Keys when filling a login on an app or a website:

Go to the login screen or page. Tap the username or password field. Follow the instructions: Tap Unlock to View Logins . Authenticate with biometrics, then tap the appropriate login.

. Authenticate with biometrics, then tap the appropriate login. If Show suggested logins when locked is enabled: Tap the suggested login, then authenticate with biometrics.

Disable biometrics

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap Options > Settings. Tap Security. Toggle Unlock with biometrics off.

How to use biometrics in ExpressVPN for iOS

Enable biometrics

You will be prompted to enable the biometric unlock feature when setting up ExpressVPN Keys for the first time. You can also enable it in the app settings by following these steps:

In the app, tap Options > Settings. Tap Security. Tap Unlock with Face ID or Unlock with Touch ID. Follow the instructions.

Use biometrics

To unlock Keys within the ExpressVPN app:

In the app, tap the Keys tab. Authenticate with biometrics.

To unlock ExpressVPN Keys when filling a login on an app or a website:

Go to the login screen or page. Tap the username or password field. Tap the appropriate login. Authenticate with biometrics.

Disable biometrics

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap Options > Settings. Tap Security. Toggle Unlock with Face ID or Unlock with Touch ID off.

