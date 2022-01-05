Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

This guide will show you how to use autofill. Autofill saves you time and effort by automatically filling your login details on sites and services. You can sign in to your accounts with just a click or tap without having to leave your current browser.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

Go to the login screen or page for which you saved a login. Click the username or password field. Click the login you want to fill.

If autofill is not working, refer to this troubleshooting page.

ExpressVPN for Android:

You will first have to enable Android’s autofill service by following these steps:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Options tab. Tap Settings. Tap Enable Autofill Login Details. Follow the instructions.

Once set up, you can use autofill by following these steps:

Go to the login screen or page for which you saved a login. Tap the username or password field. Tap the login above the keyboard, or the ExpressVPN icon to use a different login.

If autofill is not working, refer to this troubleshooting page.

