This guide will show you how to resolve the “Cannot resolve host address” error listed in the ExpressVPN app for Mac’s diagnostics file.

RESOLVE: Cannot resolve host address: localhost: nodename nor servname provided, or not known
Exiting due to fatal error

If you see this error, there is a DNS issue with resolving the localhost server address. To resolve this issue:

  1. Restart your Mac.
  2. Launch the ExpressVPN app.
  3. Connect to a VPN server location.

If you still see the same error in your diagnostics information file, follow these steps:

  1. Configure your DNS settings to use other DNS server addresses.
  2. Launch the ExpressVPN app.
  3. Connect to a VPN server location.

