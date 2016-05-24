Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to resolve the “Cannot resolve host address” error listed in the ExpressVPN app for Mac’s diagnostics file.

RESOLVE: Cannot resolve host address: localhost: nodename nor servname provided, or not known

Exiting due to fatal error

If you see this error, there is a DNS issue with resolving the localhost server address. To resolve this issue:

Restart your Mac. Launch the ExpressVPN app. Connect to a VPN server location.

If you still see the same error in your diagnostics information file, follow these steps:

