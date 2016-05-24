Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you how to resolve the “Cannot resolve host address” error listed in the ExpressVPN app for Mac’s diagnostics file.
RESOLVE: Cannot resolve host address: localhost: nodename nor servname provided, or not known
Exiting due to fatal error
If you see this error, there is a DNS issue with resolving the localhost server address. To resolve this issue:
- Restart your Mac.
- Launch the ExpressVPN app.
- Connect to a VPN server location.
If you still see the same error in your diagnostics information file, follow these steps:
- Configure your DNS settings to use other DNS server addresses.
- Launch the ExpressVPN app.
- Connect to a VPN server location.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.