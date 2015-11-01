Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to manually configure your Mac computer with other DNS server addresses.

Important: Setting a third-party DNS may cause DNS leaks.

1. Set the DNS server addresses

From the Apple menu, select System Preferences > Network.

In the sidebar, select the connection for which you want to change the DNS server settings. Click Advanced…

Select the DNS tab. Click + and enter 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220. These are the addresses for secure OpenDNS’s DNS servers.

Click OK > Apply.

2. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings

Open ExpressVPN. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Preferences…

Select the Advanced tab, uncheck the box for Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected.

Click OK.

A note about PPPoE

If you are connecting to your ISP via a PPPoE (Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet) connection, set the DNS servers on the PPPoE connection itself, then restart your computer for the DNS settings to take effect.

