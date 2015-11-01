Last updated:

stuck need help

Stuck and need some help?

Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to manually configure your Mac computer with other DNS server addresses.

Important: Setting a third-party DNS may cause DNS leaks.

Jump to…

1. Set the DNS server addresses
2. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings
A note about PPPoE

1. Set the DNS server addresses

From the Apple menu, select System Preferences > Network.

Select “Network.”

In the sidebar, select the connection for which you want to change the DNS server settings. Click Advanced…

Select your current internet connection, then click “Advanced.”

Select the DNS tab. Click + and enter 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220. These are the addresses for secure OpenDNS’s DNS servers.

Click OK > Apply.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

2. Change ExpressVPN’s DNS settings

Open ExpressVPN. Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Preferences

Select the Advanced tab, uncheck the box for Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected.

Uncheck the box for “Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected.”

Click OK.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

A note about PPPoE

If you are connecting to your ISP via a PPPoE (Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet) connection, set the DNS servers on the PPPoE connection itself, then restart your computer for the DNS settings to take effect.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback
Try live chat to get help instantly.