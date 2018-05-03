Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

ExpressVPN customers paying through credit card may see the following message: “Payment failed. To keep your VPN service active, please make a payment now.“

This error indicates ExpressVPN was unable to collect your last payment for one of the following reasons:

The credit card on file is no longer valid, has expired, or has insufficient funds.

Your credit card company did not approve the monthly charge.

To fix credit and debit card errors:

Check that your credit card details are correct

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account Click Update payment method Verify your details were entered correctly, especially the card number and the 3-digit CVV/CVC code on the back of your card. Click Save.

Need help? .

Check your credit card is active

To ensure your card has not been cancelled, lost, or stolen, contact your bank/credit card company for a replacement.

If your card has expired, please also contact your bank or credit card company for a new card.

Check that you have available funds

Ensure your card has sufficient funds to make the subscription payments.

If needed, contact your bank or credit card company to verify your card/account supports e-commerce transactions, especially recurring ones.

How to add a new credit card under your ExpressVPN account

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account Go to Edit Credit Card Input your new card details Click Save

Need help? .