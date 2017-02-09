To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This guide will show you how to update the credit card details associated with your ExpressVPN account. This allows you to renew your subscription using a different credit card from the one you used.

Important: To remove a credit card associated with your account, .

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Edit Credit Card. (This option only appears if you have added a credit card to your account.)

Enter your new credit card information. Select Save credit card details.

Your new credit card will be charged for your next payment.

