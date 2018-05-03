Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you what to do if you are encountering failed automatic payments for ExpressVPN.

By default, automatic renewal is enabled for subscriptions purchased via credit card and PayPal. Automatic payments fail when ExpressVPN is unable to bill your chosen payment method. Possible causes include using a billing method that is no longer valid, has expired, or has insufficient funds.

If a payment has failed, you will be notified by email and in your account dashboard.

Note: If you purchased your subscription with BitPay or Paymentwall, your subscription will end on the subscription date and will not renew automatically.

1. Check if your payment method is active

Verify your selected payment method is active. For example, if you are using a credit card, check your card has not been canceled, lost, or stolen. Contact your bank or credit card company if your card has been compromised.

If your payment method has expired, you can:

Contact your bank or credit card company to renew your card.

Use another payment method to renew your subscription. If you are adding a new credit card as your billing method, update your credit card details first.



2. Check if your payment method has sufficient funds

If your payment method does not have sufficient funds for the transaction, you can:

Add funds to your payment method and renew your subscription.

Use another payment method to renew your subscription.



Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. In the left sidebar, select Edit Credit Card. Enter your new credit card information. Select Save Details.



Renew your ExpressVPN subscription

You can renew your ExpressVPN subscription using the same or a new payment method.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Renew Now. (The Renew Now button will appear if your subscription is expiring soon.) Select a plan and payment method. It can be the same payment method you used or a new payment method of your choice. (If you want to use a new credit card to pay, edit your credit card details.) Select Order Now.



