With ExpressVPN Keys, you can also store your credit or debit card information, besides logins and secure notes. It can also auto-fill your card details into websites, allowing you to make online purchases securely and easily.
How to add your credit or debit card details
How to edit or delete your credit or debit card details
How to import your card details
How to autofill your credit or debit card details
How to add your credit or debit card details
- On your Android or iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app.
- Tap the Keys tab.
- Unlock the password manager.
- Tap .
- Tap Add Credit/Debit Card.
- Fill in the fields.
- Tap SAVE.
How to edit or delete your credit or debit card details
- On your Android or iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app.
- Tap the Keys tab.
- Unlock the password manager.
- Find and tap your card information.
- Tap EDIT.
- To edit, edit your information, then tap SAVE.
- To delete, tap Delete Credit Card > DELETE PERMANENTLY.
How to import your credit or debit card details
You can import your credit card details into ExpressVPN Keys from other password manager services, such as 1Password, Dashlane, or LastPass. Follow these instructions.
How to autofill your credit or debit card details
ExpressVPN Keys can auto-fill your credit or debit card details into websites, allowing you to make online purchases securely and easily. Follow these instructions.
