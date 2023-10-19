5 benefits of using ExpressVPN Keys Learn more

With ExpressVPN Keys, you can store secure notes, besides your logins and credit or debit card information. You can keep important notes and confidential documents such as your passport or medical information across your devices for easier access.

Secure notes are protected by your primary password—so only you can access them. Using ExpressVPN Keys’ secure notes provides additional security over regular note-taking apps.

How to add secure notes

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Unlock the password manager. Click . Click Add Secure Note. Fill in the fields. Click Save.

ExpressVPN for Android

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Tap . Tap Add Secure Note. Fill in the fields. Tap SAVE.

ExpressVPN for iOS

On your iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Tap . Tap Add Secure Note. Fill in the fields. Tap SAVE.

How to edit or delete secure notes

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Unlock the password manager. Find and click your secure note. Click Edit. To edit, adjust your information, then click Save .

. To delete, click Delete > Delete Permanently.

ExpressVPN for Android

There are two ways to edit and delete secure notes in the ExpressVPN app for Android:

EITHER

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys app. Unlock the password manager. Find and tap your secure note. Tap EDIT. To edit, adjust your information, then tap SAVE .

. To delete, tap Delete Secure Note > DELETE PERMANENTLY.

OR

On your Android device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Find your secure note and tap . To edit, tap Edit Details . Adjust your information, then tap SAVE .

. Adjust your information, then tap . To delete, tap Delete > DELETE PERMANENTLY.

ExpressVPN for iOS

There are two ways to edit and delete secure notes in the ExpressVPN app for iOS:

EITHER

On your iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Find and tap your secure note. Tap EDIT. To edit, adjust your information, then tap SAVE .

. To delete, tap Delete Secure Note > DELETE PERMANENTLY.

OR

On your iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Find your secure note and tap . To edit, tap Edit Details . Adjust your information, then tap SAVE .

. Adjust your information, then tap . To delete, tap Delete > DELETE PERMANENTLY.

How to import secure notes

You can import your secure notes into ExpressVPN Keys from 1Password, Dashlane, LastPass, and Bitwarden. Follow these instructions.

