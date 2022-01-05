Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

This guide will show you how to use autofill. Autofill saves you time and effort by automatically filling your login details on sites and services. You can sign in to your accounts with just a click or tap without having to leave your current browser.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

Go to the login screen or page for which you saved a login. Click the username or password field. Click the login you want to fill.

If autofill is not working, refer to this troubleshooting page.

ExpressVPN for Android:

You will first have to enable Android’s autofill service by following these steps:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Options tab. Tap Settings. Tap Enable Autofill Login Details. (If you do not see this option, you have already chosen ExpressVPN Keys to use Android’s autofill service.) Follow the instructions.

Once set up, you can use autofill by following these steps:

Go to the login screen or page for which you saved a login. Tap the username or password field. Tap to unlock or tap the ExpressVPN icon to use a different login.

Show suggested logins when locked

You can make your login automatically suggested for you instead of manually selecting one from the list. Follow these steps:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap Options > Settings. Tap Security. Toggle Show suggested logins when locked on.

ExpressVPN for iOS:

You will first have to enable iOS’s autofill by following these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap Passwords. Tap AutoFill Passwords. Tap ExpressVPN to enable it. Tap iCloud Keychain to disable it.

Once setup, you can use autofill by following these steps:

Go to the login screen or page for which you saved a login. Tap the username or password field. Tap the login above the keyboard, or the ExpressVPN icon to use a different login.

