Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

With ExpressVPN Keys, you can also store your credit or debit card information, besides logins and secure notes. It can also auto-fill your card details into websites, allowing you to make online purchases securely and easily.

How to add your credit or debit card details

Important: You can add your card details using the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android. Your card details are viewable to you in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android, and in the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension.

On your Android or iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Tap . Tap Add Credit/Debit Card. Fill in the fields. Tap SAVE.

How to edit or delete your credit or debit card details

On your Android or iOS device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Find and tap your card information. Tap EDIT. To edit, edit your information, then tap SAVE. To delete, tap Delete Credit Card > DELETE PERMANENTLY.

How to import your credit or debit card details

You can import your credit card details into ExpressVPN Keys from other password manager services, such as 1Password, Dashlane, or LastPass. Follow these instructions.

How to autofill your credit or debit card details

Important: Auto-fill for credit or debit card details is available in the ExpressVPN app for Android and later in the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension.

ExpressVPN Keys can auto-fill your credit or debit card details into websites, allowing you to make online purchases securely and easily. Follow these instructions.

