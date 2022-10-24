Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

When you install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension, it requires certain permissions to work as designed. Learn what those permissions are and what each of them is used for.

Permissions Usage Alarms Used to sync latest password manager data on a regular basis. Idle Used to lock the password vault after a period of time if Chrome is not being used. NativeMessaging Used to securely communicate with the ExpressVPN desktop app to authenticate the user. Privacy Used to set the default password manager and know whether ExpressVPN Keys is the default one. Storage Used to store configuration settings for the password manager. WebNavigation Used to enable secure autofill functionality in iFrames. WebRequest Used to enable HTTP Basic Auth support. WebRequestBlocking Used to enable HTTP Basic Auth support. Tabs Used to communicate securely with the tab to allow the user to select a login to autofill within the current tab, and to get the tab URL. UnlimitedStorage Used to increase the amount of storage the extension can use. We store extension settings and status information. This storage can only be accessed by the extension itself. No website or other extension can see it. Notifications Used to let users know your ExpressVPN Keys has been updated, and to notify you of other updates. ClipboardWrite Used to let users copy data out of ExpressVPN Keys and to clear the clipboard after a period of time to protect your privacy. Host Permission Used to enable autofill functionality, by accessing all websites to inject the autofill scripts in the page.

ExpressVPN does not monitor or collect any data of your online activity or connections. To learn more about our commitment to your privacy, see the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.

