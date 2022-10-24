Last updated:

When you install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension, it requires certain permissions to work as designed. Learn what those permissions are and what each of them is used for.

PermissionsUsage
AlarmsUsed to sync latest password manager data on a regular basis.
IdleUsed to lock the password vault after a period of time if Chrome is not being used.
NativeMessagingUsed to securely communicate with the ExpressVPN desktop app to authenticate the user.
PrivacyUsed to set the default password manager and know whether ExpressVPN Keys is the default one.
StorageUsed to store configuration settings for the password manager.
WebNavigationUsed to enable secure autofill functionality in iFrames.
WebRequestUsed to enable HTTP Basic Auth support.
WebRequestBlockingUsed to enable HTTP Basic Auth support.
TabsUsed to communicate securely with the tab to allow the user to select a login to autofill within the current tab, and to get the tab URL.
UnlimitedStorageUsed to increase the amount of storage the extension can use. We store extension settings and status information. This storage can only be accessed by the extension itself. No website or other extension can see it.
NotificationsUsed to let users know your ExpressVPN Keys has been updated, and to notify you of other updates.
ClipboardWriteUsed to let users copy data out of ExpressVPN Keys and to clear the clipboard after a period of time to protect your privacy.
Host PermissionUsed to enable autofill functionality, by accessing all websites to inject the autofill scripts in the page.

ExpressVPN does not monitor or collect any data of your online activity or connections. To learn more about our commitment to your privacy, see the ExpressVPN Privacy Policy.

