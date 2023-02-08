UFC president Dana White’s newest creation has arrived. Power Slap: Road to the Title features contestants slap-fighting one another in a three-round bout. The eight-episode season premiered on January 18, 2023, and all episodes—save a pay-per-view event at the end of the season—will air on TBS in the United States and Rumble elsewhere.

How to watch Power Slap for free in 2023

You can watch full episodes and highlights of Power Slap: Road to the Title for free on Rumble.

Where to watch Power Slap 2023 live streams online

In the United States, all Power Slap episodes will air live on TBS on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. The following services offer TBS:

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD and up

Free trial: Yes

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching Power Slap episodes live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD and up

Free trial: Yes

YouTube TV includes TBS in its most basic package. A 14-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

DIRECTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Free trial: Yes

As with YouTube TV, TBS is included in DirecTV’s most basic package. A 5-day free trial is available.

DAZN

Price: Varies

Free trial: No

Available worldwide, DAZN offers Power Slap episodes and will show a live event on March 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT.

Power Slap schedule 2023

Power Slap: Road to the Title premiered on January 18, 2023. You can catch new episodes on TBS at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT each Wednesday night.

Start date January 18, 2023 No. of episodes 8 Network TBS Country of origin United States

About Power Slap League

Slap fighting is indeed a professional sport, and its format borrows elements from other sports. Much like American football, a coin toss decides which contestant slaps first; the slap must be delivered within 30 seconds using an open hand. The slap must be above the chin but below the face, and those who are slapped cannot flinch, tuck their chin, or raise their shoulders. As with other combat sports, the winner is determined either via knockout or, if the fight goes all three rounds, judges who use a 10-point system.

According to Power Slap’s official website, striker fouls include clubbing, stepping, illegal windup, and delay of game. Similarly, defenders can also be penalized for delay of game, as well as flinching or attempting to block the slap. Consequences include warnings, point deductions, loss of strike, re-strike, and even disqualification.

