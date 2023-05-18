Password Health

Designed to help improve your overall account security, Password Health offers an assessment of your password security through a security score, as well as tips and guidance on how to improve it.



Your security score is affected by these issues:

Exposed passwords, which put your sensitive information at risk

Weak passwords , which are easily guessed or cracked by both humans and computers

Reused passwords , which give attackers unauthorized access to all accounts that share the same password

Unsecure URLs, because any data passing between you and the website is not encrypted

To access Password Health, add at least one login, then tap on the number icon at the top-right of the Keys screen.