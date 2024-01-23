TrustedServer security: Only with ExpressVPN
The most advanced VPN server technology, independently audited to confirm essential privacy protections. It’s ExpressVPN TrustedServer.
- All data wiped with every reboot, as VPN servers run on RAM only
- Servers never write to the hard drive, further minimizing data risk
- The entire software stack is reinstalled on every server at startup
- We know what’s running on every server, with no inconsistencies
TrustedServer explained
This video highlights how ExpressVPN TrustedServer’s key innovations work together to deliver a more secure internet experience for you.
Can’t see the video? Download the transcript (PDF, 84kb)
Removing the risk of hard drives
The problem with traditional servers
The typical way of running servers relies on hard drives, which retain all data until they are erased and written over. This raises the risk that servers could inadvertently contain sensitive information. That data could be at risk if a third party were to hack or seize the server. Worse, hackers who overcome the server’s defenses might be able to install a backdoor that remains indefinitely.
Solved by running on RAM only
With TrustedServer, ExpressVPN prevents the operating system and apps from ever writing to the hard drive. Instead, the server is run entirely on volatile memory, or RAM. Since RAM requires power to store data, all information on a server is wiped every time it is powered off and on again—stopping both data and potential intruders from persisting on the machine.
TrustedServer: Raising the security bar
TrustedServer technology represents a major leap in protecting user privacy and security, addressing key risks inherent in how VPN servers are traditionally run. And you don’t just have to take our word for it—TrustedServer technology has been audited by PwC. We have also introduced a one-time bonus award of US$100,000 in our bug bounty program specifically for the discovery of security issues within TrustedServer.
The groundbreaking security of TrustedServer: Only available on ExpressVPN.