Philips Screeneo projector screen.

How to use ExpressVPN on your Philips projector

Together, Philips and ExpressVPN make it easy to enjoy your favorite content on your Philips projector! 

ExpressVPN is already installed on your device, and you can activate your 30-day free trial in one of two ways, depending on whether you’re using an Android TV or Philips OS.

Start your 30-day free trial

ExpressVPN on Philips Screeneo projector homescreen.

If you're using an Android TV-based projector:

(NeoPix Ultra 2TV, Ultra 2+ or Ultra 2TV+, PicoPix Micro 2TV or Max TV)

  1. Sign in to your Google Play account on your Android TV. 

  2. Open the ExpressVPN app on your projector's homescreen, then click “Start 30-Day Free Trial”.

  3. Enter your email address and click “Start Free Trial”.

  4. Choose your preferred plan and click ‘Start free trial’. Payment will only be charged to your account at the end of your trial.

  5. Confirm your subscription and choose your payment method on the Google Play payment popup.

  6. Choose your preferred streaming country and server location (which you can change at any time).

  7. Start streaming!

If you're using a Philips OS-based projector:

(NeoPix Prime 2, NeoPix Ultra 2, PicoPix Max)

  1. Send an email to expressvpn@screeneo.com with the following information: 

    • Proof of purchase (e.g. a receipt)

    • Serial number of your device

    • Your email address (which will be linked to your free trial)

  2. You’ll receive an email from ExpressVPN confirming that your free trial has been activated.

  3. Open the ExpressVPN app on your projector’s homescreen, then click “Start 30-Day Free Trial”.

  4. Enter your email address and click “Start Free Trial”.

  5. Select or skip configuration options.

  6. Choose your preferred streaming country and server location (which you can change at any time).

  7. Start streaming!

