Start your 30-day free trial
You can start your exclusive ExpressVPN free trial* in one of two ways, depending on your device.
If you have a new, eligible Nokia phone for the free trial and have the ExpressVPN app pre-installed:
Open ExpressVPN, which is preinstalled on your phone.
Tap Start 30-day Free Trial.
Enter an email address not associated with an active ExpressVPN subscription.
Select your preferred plan.
Subscribe via Google Play subscriptions.
All done! You can now connect to the VPN location of your choice.
If you have a Nokia phone eligible for the free trial but don’t have the ExpressVPN app pre-installed:
Launch the Google Play Store.
Search for ExpressVPN using the search bar.
Tap through and download ExpressVPN onto your phone.
Open ExpressVPN.
Tap 30-day Free Trial.
Select your preferred plan.
Subscribe via Google Play subscriptions.
All done! You can now connect to the VPN location of your choice.
*Free trial only applies to users without an active ExpressVPN subscription.
Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide
ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.
Be more anonymous online
ExpressVPN shields your IP address and encrypts your network data so no one can see what you’re doing. Connect to public Wi-Fi safely. One click, and you’re protected.
Get ExpressVPN on all your devices
Stay protected on every platform. Besides your Nokia device, you can also connect up to seven additional devices simultaneously with a single ExpressVPN subscription, with easy-to-use apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, routers, and more.
Stronger data protection
Take charge of your online privacy and security with best-in-class encryption.
Works seamlessly everywhere
Experience the internet the way it’s meant to be. On the go, or on your couch.
Lightning-quick connectivity
Our VPN network is built for speed, powered by next-generation technology.
What people are saying
about ExpressVPN
Rated 4.7 out of 5
Rated 4.4 out of 5
Mac, Google Play Store
Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country!
Dustin Greiger
I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍
Nill088
@ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.
Jon Narong
24-hour, live customer support
Real humans are available 24/7 via email and live chat to help with setup and troubleshooting.
30-day money-back guarantee
If you decide to buy after starting your free trial, it’s risk-free: Get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days.