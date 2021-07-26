Smartphones and the internet are now a mainstay in our everyday lives. Whether it’s thousands of baby photos or credit card details, our phones contain all manner of private personal information—which is why it’s crucial to protect our devices and data by using a virtual private network (VPN).

As the world’s leading premium VPN service provider, ExpressVPN helps millions of people secure their connection and personal data with best-in-class encryption. And now, we are proud to partner with HMD Global, one of the world’s leading mobile manufacturers, to bring online security to Nokia smartphone users around the world.

To kick off the partnership, HMD Global has announced that ExpressVPN will come preinstalled on millions of Nokia smartphone devices, joining the likes of Amazon, Spotify, and Netflix on HMD Global’s highly curated list of preloaded apps. Starting with the newly released Nokia XR20 smartphone, you’ll be able to enjoy ExpressVPN all set up and ready to use on your device from day one—which means you’re just a tap away from a safer, more private online browsing experience.

“Many people may not realize the extent to which their internet activities may be exposed, putting their privacy and security at risk,” said Harold Li, vice president of ExpressVPN. “We’re delighted to partner with HMD Global to provide protection out of the box that enables customers to take back control of their online privacy by putting the power back in their hands—and, in this case, their phones.”

Stephen Taylor, CMO at HMD Global, said: “For Nokia phones, our customers are on the go. Their smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the internet across a multitude of networks where they’re exchanging emails, completing banking transactions, and browsing the web.”

“We’re pleased to be able to give our customers encrypted protection as they use our devices to provide peace of mind and protect their digital data.”

ExpressVPN’s partnership with HMD Global sees two ioXt-certified global brands united in a move to marry convenience and data protection. We’re excited to be partnering with HMD Global and look forward to promoting digital privacy and cybersecurity together, and to continue bringing users greater online privacy, freedom, and peace of mind, no matter where they and their smartphone may go.

Technophile and self-professed meme queen with a penchant for games, dogs, and sushi.