We’ve given the ExpressVPN app for Windows a complete overhaul! The latest version has a brand new UI and comes bundled with a host of killer features that will keep you secure on the internet.

The app is also now fully translated into Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Norwegian, and Turkish.

Let’s take a look at what else is under the hood of the best ExpressVPN Windows app to date:

1. One-click location swap

The latest app features direct access to your most recent locations, making it easy to switch VPN locations with one click.

If you use one VPN location for streaming videos at home, and another for privacy at work, you can now effortlessly switch between them all without leaving the app home screen.

2. It’s easy to find new VPN locations

The new intuitive design means you can see and connect to your preferred VPN location in seconds.

3. Split tunneling

Select which apps will use the VPN and which apps won’t when your computer is connected to ExpressVPN.

What’s so great about a split-tunneling VPN?

A basic VPN routes all your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel to protect your data from hackers and third-party snoops.

But without a VPN with split-tunneling capabilities, you may run into situations where:

You can’t access foreign and local web services at the same time

Transmitting all data through the VPN affects the speed of some web services

With split-tunneling VPN, you can:

Stream foreign videos while using web services from local IP addresses

Download safely without affecting the speed of other web services

4. Improved activation and connection reliability

ExpressVPN 7.0 for Windows works hard to make sure you always get the best possible connection and activating your subscription is a breeze.

5. Leak protection

The latest ExpressVPN app for Windows comes with even better IPv6 and DNS Leak protection, so you can feel secure while you use the internet the way you want to.

6. Easily view diagnostic information

If you really want to see what’s going on under the hood, or if you ever need help from Support, there’s a new diagnostic info Window that tells you all you need to know.

You can download or upgrade your copy in just three easy steps:

Head to My Account Sign in Click the big green "Set Up ExpressVPN" link

Previous Windows app updates

ExpressVPN 6.6 for Windows

ExpressVPN 6.2 for Windows

The newest ExpressVPN app for Windows is available, and there’s a fantastic new ExpressVPN extension for Chrome and Firefox! When it comes to privacy extensions, there’s simply none better than ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome and Firefox. And, with your existing ExpressVPN account, you can take advantage of private, anonymous browsing. The new ExpressVPN browser extension offers seamless integration and has some impressive features: Built-in kill switch to protect your data

DNS leak protection

Spoof location feature to disguise your location on HTML5 sites

Block WebRTC option Installation takes seconds, and it runs the same as traditional ExpressVPN apps. ExpressVPN 6.2 has all the best features Protected browsing at the click of a button. Get to your favorite websites faster with a simple-to-use button that will connect or disconnect you with one click. Take advantage of Smart Location. ExpressVPN will pick the best VPN locations for you, letting you protect your connection easier than ever before. Not sure which location to use? Just click Smart Location! Location Search. Searching for the best VPN server locations is easier than ever with the location search. In fact, VPN servers are broken down into specific clusters for faster access. Enjoy a faster, more thorough installation process. If you thought ExpressVPN was easy to install before, you’ll be even more surprised how simple it is now. Set up and install your VPN in seconds. Download ExpressVPN 6.2 Today! You can download or upgrade your copy in just three easy steps: Head to My Account Sign in Click the big green “Set Up ExpressVPN” link Be sure to download ExpressVPN 6.2 for Windows. After you’ve had a little to time to break it in, let us know what you think! And don’t forget to follow ExpressVPN on Facebook or Twitter for more news on apps, updates, and current events. Thanks for reading!



ExpressVPN 6.1 for Windows

Good news, everyone! The newest ExpressVPN app for Windows is now available. There’s a bunch of new features that makes this the fastest VPN to date! Take a look at what’s new and then upgrade or download your copy today. Protected browsing at the click of a button. Get to your favorite websites faster with a simple-to-use button that will connect or disconnect you with one click. Take advantage of Smart Location. ExpressVPN will pick the best VPN locations for you, letting you protect your connection easier than ever before. Not sure which location to use? Just click Smart Location! New Location Search. Searching for the best VPN server locations is easy with location search. In fact, VPN servers are broken down into specific clusters for faster access. Enjoy a faster, more thorough installation process. If you thought ExpressVPN was easy to install before, you’ll be even more surprised how simple it is now. Set up and install your VPN in seconds. Download ExpressVPN 6.1 Today! You can download or upgrade your copy in just three easy steps: Head to My Account Sign in Click the big green “Set Up ExpressVPN” link Be sure to download ExpressVPN 6.1 for Windows. After you’ve had a little to time to break it in, let us know what you think! And don’t forget to follow ExpressVPN on Facebook or Twitter for more news on apps, updates, and current events. Thanks for reading!



ExpressVPN 5.0 for Windows

The newest ExpressVPN app for Windows is finally available, and it’s just dying to say hello! We didn’t think we could do it, but we’ve made it even easier for you to browse and connect to any one of ExpressVPN’s 100+ VPN server locations around the world. While this new update may look different, it’s still the same great app inside. The new and improved interface makes it easier than ever to connect to your favorite VPN server locations. Yup, you could say this is ExpressVPN’s most easy-to-use app yet! We’ve added brand-new images to help give our app an updated look. The new padlock icon above makes it easier to tell when you’re connected to a server location, so you won’t have to waste time wondering if your VPN is connected. ExpressVPN version 5.0 also features the privacy-enhancing Network Lock kill switch, which prevents Internet traffic from flowing outside VPN tunnel. Find out more about the Network Lock kill switch here. Oh! And Don’t Forget About the Speed Test! This feature may not be new, but it’s still great. The fan-favorite Speed Test makes it easier for you to connect to the VPN server locations that offer the best speeds. Go ahead and give it a try! (Not sure how to make sense of the Speed Test results? Read our guide here.) Download Today! Ready to update your Windows app? Great! Just head over to My Account, sign in, click “Set Up ExpressVPN”, and download ExpressVPN 5.0 for Windows. If you’re unsure how to download, you can check out this step-by-step tutorial for help! What Do You Think? Once you’ve had time to break in your new Windows app, let us know what you think. We’d love to hear from you! After all, it’s YOU who makes these apps so great! Share your thoughts below! Also be sure to check out our Facebook or Twitter for more info on privacy, security and all-around awesomeness.



ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows

ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows Is Now Available and It’s a Beauty! The new and improved Windows app is finally available! We’ve added a bushel of new features, a dash of added privacy protections, and a pinch of updated navigation options to make it even easier for you to find and connect to the best server locations in your area. Here’s what you can look forward to: Speed test is back: Run the Speed Test to find the server locations with the fastest speeds!

Better privacy protection: Take advantage of our improved security settings to browse with better reliability, privacy, and speed.

Take advantage of our Improved navigation: Browse any one of our 100+ server locations with ease.

Updated design: Feast your eyes on the brand-new updated logo and design. Don’t worry; underneath all that glitter and glam we’re still the same old ExpressVPN. The updated location picker also makes it easier to find and connect to the best servers in your area. You can choose from three location options: Recommended, By Region, and By Name. You can also favorite your most used servers for easy access. Just click the star on the right and you’re good to go. Two Ways to Download You can update to ExpressVPN 4.1 through your app, or you can download it from our website by logging in and clicking on the SET UP ExpressVPN button on the left. After you had a little time to browse around, let us know what you think! We’re committed to making the best possible apps, so hit us with your questions, comments, and concerns below.

ExpressVPN 4.0 for Windows

Introducing ExpressVPN 4.0 for Windows! Windows users, your wait is over! We’re pleased to announce the release of ExpressVPN 4.0.2 for Windows. (Psst, Apple users, we released ExpressVPN 4.0 for Mac in March!) We’ve updated the look and feel of the app, improved the app’s stability, and made it easier to use than ever. Upgrade now to make the most of our VPN service. Note: This upgrade is only available for users on Windows 7, Windows 8, and later. How to upgrade to ExpressVPN 4.0 for Windows There are two ways to upgrade to ExpressVPN 4.0: through the app and through the website. Method 1 – Upgrade through the app To upgrade your app through the app itself, open up the ExpressVPN for Windows app on your computer. Click on the update notification. You will be directed to a download screen. Click the Download Now link to begin your download. Method 2 – Upgrade through our website To upgrade your app through our website, log in to your account and click Setup my VPN Account. You’ll see the DOWNLOAD NOW link on the following page. Click the link to download and upgrade your app. (If you need help installing the app, this step-by-step tutorial will walk you through the process.) If you’re already using ExpressVPN 4.0.1, we highly recommend upgrading to 4.0.2 for enhanced stability and usability. Just follow the instructions above. Let’s take a dive into the newest features: Sleek new design. Out with the old, in with the new! We’ve refreshed the look and feel of ExpressVPN for Windows. Favorite locations. Mark your preferred locations as “favorites” so they’re always within reach. Improved location picker. Filter our locations in 94 countries by region or alphabetically. Automatic reconnection. If your connection drops unexpectedly, we’ll automatically reconnect you to the location you were using. Seamless in-app help. If you experience issues with the VPN, you can contact a customer support agent without even leaving the app. Always know your connection status. The new app indicates your connection status in the taskbar and notification area. We’ve also added desktop notifications so you’re alerted if something goes wrong. Express connect. No more switching to the ExpressVPN window to manage your connection! Power users can now connect to and switch between locations from the notification area. As always, we’d love to hear your feedback. Please reach us via our Contact Us page and let us know what you think! A note to our Windows XP/Vista users: Unfortunately ExpressVPN 4.0 is not compatible with Windows XP/Vista. But you can continue using ExpressVPN 3.X.

ExpressVPN 3.416 for Windows

Announcing v3.416 of ExpressVPN for Windows New in this version: Better support for Windows 8.1 If your connection drops unexpectedly: ExpressVPN will try to reconnect automatically, and network connections outside the VPN tunnel will not be allowed until the connection is successful again. This prevents your computer from accidentally sending unprotected network traffic. Multi-user installs: an admin user can now install ExpressVPN so it’s accessible for all users on a given PC. However, each of those users still needs to have admin rights. ExpressVPN does not currently work for non-admin users. The upgrade is free for all customers. Simply click the “new version available” link in your ExpressVPN app, or login to our customer dashboard and click the “setup my vpn account” link. We’re always happy to hear feedback and feature requests. Please write to us if you’d like to discuss anything about our apps or have suggestions for future versions.

ExpressVPN 3.305 for Windows

Announcing New Version of ExpressVPN for Windows – v3.305 ExpressVPN for Windows 3.305 includes an exciting new feature: automatic protocol selection. We’ve made this the default option for new installs. ExpressVPN lets you choose between OpenVPN (UDP or TCP), L2TP/IPSec, or SSTP. For most users, OpenVPN over UDP is the fastest and most secure option. It may, however, be blocked, depending on where you are connecting from. The automatic selection feature solves that problem by selecting an alternative protocol without any additional steps. To manually set the protocol, just click the “Options” button on the app. It is worthwhile to play around with the selection to figure out which protocol works best for you. ExpressVPN v3.305 also loads much faster than before. To upgrade just click the “New Version” link in your existing ExpressVPN software.

ExpressVPN 3.112 for Windows

New Version of ExpressVPN for Windows: v3.112 ExpressVPN version v3.112 is full of new features. Here are some of the things you’ll notice -New VPN server recommendations based on where you are located. So depending on where you are connecting from, Los Angeles won’t always default as the first option as it did before. -To access All server locations instead of just the recommended ones, click the tab marked “All”. -“Auto connect to best location” button that will choose a location for you automatically -Now we let you know if your account is expiring and other important messages from within the app. We also provide a direct link to your account page for purchasing new subscriptions, changing your plan, and more. -If your account has expired and you’d like to activate the app with a new code, you can do that from within the app itself. Please click the “new version available” link in your existing ExpressVPN Windows app in order to upgrade.

ExpressVPN 3.097 for Windows

New Version of ExpressVPN for Windows: V3.097 Last week ExpressVPN released version v3.097 of ExpressVPN for Windows. You’ll notice the following improvements: “Most Recently Used” locations. This lets you quickly connect to any of your 3 most recently used locations. Improved visual design of our scrolling location list Under “Options”, there’s a new button “Speed Tests”. This takes a few minutes to run. Our app will measure speeds from your computer to various ExpressVPN locations and report the results securely back to us. This helps us make sure we deliver the best possible speeds to you. If you haven’t already, please run the feature and help us collect more data. Thanks! To upgrade to this latest version, simply click on the “new version available” link in ExpressVPN for Windows.

