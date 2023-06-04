When ChatGPT burst onto the scene in November 2022, it introduced to the masses a new way of working—faster and smarter, using AI technology, and largely for free. But when it comes to existing AI tools at our disposal, ChatGPT doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface.
From marketers wanting to optimize campaigns to project managers aiming to streamline workflows, there’s a host of free AI tools waiting to help you work more effectively.
Note: We are not affiliated with any of the services listed. It’s always advisable to examine the privacy policy of any online service before you use it.
What is an AI tool?
The best free AI tools for marketing
The best free AI tools for photo editing
The best free AI tools for content creation
The best free AI tools for engineers
The best free AI tools for project management
The best free AI tools for small businesses
The best free AI tools for students
AI tools harness the power of machine learning algorithms, natural language processing (NLP), and other AI methodologies to automate tasks, analyze data, and make predictions in various domains. Covering a wide range of topics and functions, AI tools are revolutionizing the way society approaches problem-solving and decision-making.
AI tools can serve a wide range of purposes, including data analysis, prediction and forecasting, picture and video editing, coding, chatbots, virtual assistants, writing recommendations, and more. They are designed to mimic or augment human intelligence, enabling them to efficiently and accurately handle complex or admin-intensive tasks.
Hundreds of AI tools are created and released every day. We’ve sifted through the most popular ones to uncover the best free AI tools that can boost productivity across industries, tailored to meet your specific needs.
The best free AI tools for marketing
1. Copy.ai for copywriting
What is Copy.ai?
Copy.ai enables business owners, marketers, and copywriters to generate high-quality text quickly. By incorporating the power of GPT (and soon GPT-4), it facilitates tasks ranging from generating engaging blog intros to crafting persuasive ad copy. Copy.ai also offers additional tools for inspiration and is compatible with multiple languages, like Chinese, Spanish, French, Japanese, and Portuguese making it a versatile platform for content generation. It also comes with a Google Chrome extension and plagiarism checks.
Great for:
- Catchy email subject lines
- Automated emails
- Calls to action
- Event copy
- Landing page hero text
- Meta descriptions
- Social proof text
- Blog ideas
- Headlines
- Blog outlines
- Listicles
Plans:
- Free plan (includes 90 copywriting tools, 10 credits per month, 25+ languages, and 100 bonus credits for your first month)
- Pro plan that costs 35 USD per month or 420 USD per year
- Custom team plans
2. Jasper AI for SEO-driven content
What is Jasper AI?
Jasper AI (formerly known as Jarvis AI) is a robotic writer powered by AI technology, and capable of producing quick, curated content. The content Jasper AI creates claims to be completely original. It also comes with pre-written templates for various categories. The AI writing software is particularly useful for creating SEO-friendly content that can boost a website’s visibility and attract potential customers. Jasper AI claims that it can also help its users achieve higher rankings in Google search results. The user-friendly interface and support for over 25 languages makes Jasper AI accessible to a wide range of users, including social media managers, copywriters, content publishers, marketers, bloggers, students, and small business owners.
Great for:
- Writing SEO copy
- Capturing brand voice
- Summarizing content
- Converting features to benefits
- Improving content
- Writing video descriptions
- Creating content based on keywords
Plans:
- Free trial (7 days)
- Creator: 49 USD per month (1 user)
- Teams: 125 USD per month (3 users)
- Business: Custom pricing (10+ users)
3. Looka for logos
What is Looka?
Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that streamlines the logo creation process. Users simply input their company name, select logo styles, colors, and symbols, and Looka generates custom logo designs in minutes. It has a user-friendly editor that further allows users to refine and customize their logos with options like fonts and layouts. Looka provides high-resolution logo files, brand support, and the ability to make unlimited changes.
Great for:
- Creating on-brand logo designs
- Brand Kit for creating branded marketing materials
- Branded templates for social media
- Business card design templates
- Consistent branding with font and color guides
Plans:
- Free: Looka is free to use and create logos with. However, if you want to use a logo for commercial purposes, and own the copyright, you will need to purchase the asset’s license. These start from 20 USD.
4. AdGency AI for creating ads
What is AdGency AI?
AdGency AI is an AI-powered platform that creates, manages, and optimizes ads for various types of marketing campaigns. It provides real-time data solutions, analytics dashboards, and optimization recommendations with the intention of helping maximize return on investment (ROI) by identifying areas for improvement. The platform streamlines the entire process, from automatically generating content to providing AI-based recommendations, eliminating the need for additional edits.
Great for:
- Creating ad images based on text prompts
- Generating product descriptions
- Creating product emails
- Real-time data monitoring on ad campaigns
Plans:
- Free trial: 15 credits to generate 15 campaigns
- Upgrade: Custom pricing for additional features like social insights, ads management, analytics, and optimization tools
5. Microsoft Designer for social media posts
What is Microsoft Designer?
Microsoft Designer has emerged as a strong contender to Canva, offering a range of powerful design features and capabilities. With its user-friendly interface and AI-driven functionalities, Microsoft Designer provides an alternative option for creating click-worthy social media posts. It enables users to generate high-quality designs based on simple prompts and offers a vast collection of professional images. Moreover, users can personalize their designs by uploading their own images.
Great for:
- Quickly creating appealing social media posts and campaigns
- One-of-a-kind images and accompanying text
- AI-generated design and copy suggestions
- Creating captions and hashtags for social media posts
Plans:
- Free with a Microsoft account
The best free AI tools for photo editing
1. PicWish for removing backgrounds
What is PicWish?
PicWish is an AI-powered image processing tool that specializes in background removal from images. It offers a range of features to simplify and automate tasks that would otherwise require manual retouching or graphic design skills. With PicWish, you can remove backgrounds in bulk or on individual images, remove unwanted objects, unblur mutilated photos, create ID photos, add shadows, set white or transparent backgrounds, and resize the canvas.
Great for:
- Removing the background of pictures
- Enhancing faces
- Retouching photos
- Compressing images
- Cropping and enlarging images
Plans:
- Free: Save images online
- Pay As You Go: Starts from 14.99 USD for 300 credits to download 300 edited images
- Monthly subscription: 4.99 USD per month, includes 50 credits per month
2. Deep Nostalgia for bringing old photos to life
What is DeepNostalgia?
Deep Nostalgia is an AI-powered service offered by DNA-testing company MyHeritage that restores and animates still photos, bringing them to life. Users can sign up for a free account, upload a photo, and the service automatically enhances and animates the image, creating a GIF. The service doesn’t share uploaded photos with third parties, and users retain the rights to the generated video clips.
Image credit: MyHeritage
Great for:
- Creating realistic video clips of static images
- Restoring old and grainy photos
Plans:
- Free — Signup to MyHeritage required
3. Cleanup.pictures for removing unwanted objects
What is Cleanup.pictures?
Cleanup.pictures is an advanced image editing tool that utilizes AI for inpainting, a retouch technology used to remove unwanted objects from photos—including texts, watermarks, and even people. The platform also provides a library of pre-existing images that can be used to streamline the editing process.
Great for:
- Removing unwanted objects and people from a photo
- Removing text, a logo, or a watermark from an image
- Getting rid of unwanted blemishes or wrinkles on profile pictures
- Removing the background of images
Plans:
- Free but pictures are limited to a 720p resolution
- Pro: Starting from 3 USD (comes with a free trial)
- ClipDrop Pro: Starting from 7 USD (Comes with free trial)
4. Gigapixel AI for image upscaling
What is Gigapixel AI?
Gigapixel AI is an image upscaling software that utilizes advanced neural networks to increase picture resolution. With extensive training in millions of images, Gigapixel AI can upscale images of different subjects and types while preserving photorealistic details. One of the notable features of Gigapixel AI is the Face Recovery AI, which specifically focuses on enhancing the details and textures of low-resolution faces—providing impressive results even when upscaling by 600%.
Great for:
- Resizing photos for print while maintaining good image quality
- Zooming in further to macro photos
- Enlarging details in lower megapixel images so you can see them clearly
Plans:
- Endless free trial but images have watermarks
- Buy once-off for 99.99 USD
5. Generated Photos for unique model stock images
What is Generated Photos?
Generated Photos is an online platform that allows users to create customized AI-generated images of models. It hosts a library of 100,000 images of AI-generated faces and is owned by Icons8—a company that makes stock icons and illustrations. Generated Photos’ users can adjust various aspects of the image, such as eye color, emotion, age, and head pose, resulting in the creation of unique and diverse virtual image subjects. Since the generated images depict fictional people, users won’t need to sign a model release to use the pictures.
Image caption: @generated_media; Twitter
Great for:
- Creating virtual avatars and characters for applications such as video games, virtual reality experiences, and animations
- Designers who need to modify characteristics such as eye color, emotion, age, and head pose allows designers to create unique visuals
- Creating unique visuals for marketing campaigns, without having to rely on stock images
Plans:
- Free trial for images for personal, non-commercial uses
- 19.99 USD per month: 15 high-res photos, plus commercial use license
- Bulk download: 1-9 USD per photo
The best free AI tools for content creation
1. ChatGPT for writing
What is ChatGPT?
ChatGPT is still hands down the best free AI tool for content writers. With its conversational AI language model, ChatGPT adapts seamlessly to various contexts, making it an invaluable asset for brainstorming ideas, generating and optimizing writing, and engaging in conversations. Its free functionalities also offer impressive results, which help cater to individuals and small businesses looking to save money on copywriting solutions. While ChatGPT does have its limitations, such as occasional factual inaccuracies, it can still effectively help writers with their grammar, spelling, tone, and topic ideas.
Great for:
- Enhancing existing copy
- Generating ideas
- Improving your vocabulary
- Refining your writing style
- Learning about writing techniques
- Checking grammar and spelling
Plans:
- Free – Includes all features at a standard response speed and regular model updates
- ChatGPT Plus: 20 USD per month – Faster response speed and priority access to new features
Honorary mention
- Writer.com: Writer.com is another AI-powered writing platform that uses natural language processing and machine learning to help you create high-quality content. It’s a more user-friendly AI tool than ChatGPT and has a simpler interface. It’s also slightly more accurate, making it better equipped to handle more complex tasks. However, unlike ChatGPT, Writer.com only offers a 14-day free trial. Its pricing starts from 18 USD per month.
2. Lumen5 for making videos
What is Lumen5?
Lumen5 is a video creation platform that utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms to automatically analyze text inputs and generate corresponding video content. By extracting key information, such as keywords, themes, and sentiment, Lumen5 enables users to effortlessly create dynamic videos by selecting appropriate visuals, adding background music, and incorporating relevant text overlays. While the editing options are somewhat limited, the platform’s simplicity and intelligent text analyzer make it a compelling option for creating videos quickly.
Great for:
- Creating videos quickly and efficiently without extensive editing skills
- Converting text into engaging video content
- Enhancing content marketing strategies by adding moving images to blog posts or articles
- Customizing videos with themes, text editing, background image selection, and music choices
- Supporting exporting and sharing videos across multiple platforms
Plans:
- Free: Publish three videos per month, with a watermark, 720p resolution
- Basic: 29 USD per month, unlimited videos, 720p resolution
- Starter: 79 USD per month, unlimited videos, 1 saved template, 1 instant video, 1080p resolution
- Professional: 180 USD per month, unlimited videos, 3 saved templates, 10 instant videos, 1080p resolution
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Honorary mention
- Gen-1 by Runway: Gen-1 is an AI tool developed by the artificial intelligence research company that allows users to turn any video into a fully stylized and animated render. The versatile tool offers multiple modes to create and customize short videos ranging from 1 to 3 seconds. It also has the ability to apply the composition and style of an image or text prompt to the original video. It’s available to all Runway users, even those on the free plan who are allowed to create three videos.
3. Deep Dream Generator for creating art
What is Deep Dream Generator?
Created by Google engineers, Deep Dream Generator is software that utilizes an algorithm called pareidolia to create psychedelic images with a dream-like appearance. Users can either generate images by uploading an existing photo or with a text prompt. The software leverages the capabilities of deep neural networks (a type of artificial intelligence) to transform images into abstract and surreal visuals, providing unique insights and perspectives on dreams.
Great for:
- Creating original and visually captivating artwork with a dream-like and surreal aesthetic
- Exploring and experimenting with the artistic possibilities of AI-generated images
- Offering an alternative and innovative approach to traditional art techniques
Plans:
- Free Account: Allows users to create and process a set number of AI art with image resolution restrictions
- Advanced Plan: 19 USD per month
- Professional Plan: 39 USD
- Ultra Plan: 99 USD
Image credit: Deep Dream Generator
Honorary mention
- DALL·E: Created by OpenAI—the same company behind ChatGPT—DALL·E 2 is a text-to-image AI system, specifically a CLIP system (Connecting Text to Images). DALL·E 2 can create artworks based on a single subject and embed them into complex scenes while applying various artistic transformations. DALL·E 2 can also apply specific artistic styles to generated images, such as impressionism, pop art, or the style of Rembrandt. Unlike ChatGPT, DALL·E 2 isn’t free. It requires users to purchase at least 115 image credits for 15 USD to get started.
4. LALAL.AI for making music
What is LALAL.AI?
LALAL.AI is an AI-powered music separation and vocal remover service that provides musicians, producers, and audio engineers with the ability to extract individual tracks from mixed songs quickly and accurately. Using advanced machine learning algorithms, users can effortlessly remove vocals, drums, bass, piano, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and synthesizer tracks from songs while maintaining the quality of the remaining audio.
Great for:
- Extracting individual tracks from mixed songs for remixing, sampling, or mastering purposes.
- Removing vocals from songs to sing along with the instrumental track
- Isolating specific elements of a song for remixing
- Podcasters and radio hosts who need to remove background music or vocals from an audio recording for voice-overs
Plans:
- Free: Limits you to ten minutes of audio
- Lite (15 USD once-off): allows you to process 90 minutes
- Pro pack (15 USD once-off): allows you to process 300 minutes
- Plus pack (15 USD once-off): allows you to process 550 minutes
Honorary mention
- Soundraw: Essentially, Soundraw creates AI-generated, royalty-free music. Users can create professional-sounding compositions by simply selecting a genre, instruments, and tempo. The AI then analyzes these inputs and creates melodies that fit the chosen parameters, which can then be further customized. Soundraw has a basic plan that’s free and allows users to create compositions with limited features.
5. Podcastle for creating podcasts
What is Podcastle?
Originally starting as a Chrome extension that transformed online articles into podcasts, Podcastle is an AI-powered recording tool designed for professional and amateur podcasters, and marketers. The versatile audio tool enables users to record, edit, conduct interviews, and enhance audio all in one place. It stands out from other recorders due to its feature-rich free version, which offers unlimited access to recording and editing features.
Great for:
- Recording podcasts
- Transcribing audio into text
- Removing background noise
- Video editing
Plans:
- Free: Includes full recording and editing tools and 3 hours of video recording
- Storyteller: 11.99 USD per month. Includes premium editing tools, music and sound effects, 10 hours of transcription, noise cancelation, and lossless downloads.
- Podcastle Pro: 23.99 USD per month. Includes 25 hours of transcription, and early access to new features.
The best free AI tools for engineers
1. Jit.codes for coding
What is Jit.codes?
JIT.codes harnesses the power of AI to transform text into code. It’s perfect for developers and designers who want to quickly generate HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code based on their input. It’s also completely free to use. JIT.codes takes advantage of machine learning and the OpenAI API key, which is stored on your browser without being shared with any external sources.
Great for:
- Developers, designers, and anyone needing to create code quickly and efficiently
- Converting text into HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code
- Building CSS frameworks (coming soon)
Plans:
- Free
2. Promptmetheus for improving AI model performance
What is Promptmetheus?
Promptmetheus empowers users to create powerful one-shot prompts and AIPI endpoints for their applications, automated workflows, and other use cases. By leveraging the capabilities of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models, Promptmetheus brings the power of these models to users’ products and services, allowing for predictable transformations of input to output. In simpler terms, the platform allows engineers to create and test special instructions for AI systems, making them more effective and accurate. This allows them to experiment with different ways of giving instructions to AI, compare their performance, and fine-tune them to achieve better results.
Great for:
- Fine-tuning AI models
- Automating repetitive engineering tasks
- Improving engineering workflows
- Assisting in data analysis
Plans:
- Free
3. Permar for creating optimized landing pages
What is Permar?
By leveraging its AI capabilities and utilizing data from thousands of websites, Permar can create optimized landing pages in seconds, promising significant improvements in conversion rates and return on investment. The platform can also reduce operational workload through automated A/B testing and data-driven recommendations. Basically, Permar helps businesses to generate converting landing pages and product descriptions efficiently, without the need for hiring developers.
Great for:
- Creating converting landing pages quickly and efficiently
- Automating the A/B testing process
- Data-driven recommendations for landing page optimization
- Saving money on developers
Plans:
- Free
4. Visily for wireframes
What is Visily?
Created by a team in Vietnam, Visily aims to help those without design skills quickly produce professional-looking wireframes and mockups. The wireframe and user interface design software has a vast library of pre-built themes and templates, which provide a great starting point for users to customize their designs. Additionally, the inclusion of AI-powered tools, such as the sketch-to-mockup AI and the intelligent assistant, adds a layer of convenience by generating unique design themes based on screenshots or keywords.
Great for:
- Rapid wireframing, allowing users to quickly create app mockups and prototypes
- Collaboration, enabling teams to work together effectively on app design projects
- Generating personalized mockups and design themes based on screenshots or keywords
Plans:
- Free
5. Motion AI for building chatbot software
What is Motion AI?
Recently acquired by HubSpot, Motion AI is a chatbot and AI platform that allows users to create and deploy chatbots for various purposes. It provides a user-friendly interface and a drag-and-drop builder that enables individuals and businesses to design interactive chatbots without coding knowledge. The platform now forms part of Hubspot’s free CRM offering and comes with a range of features to enhance the capabilities of chatbots. For example, users can create conversational flows, define responses to user inputs, integrate with third-party platforms and APIs, and deploy chatbots across multiple messaging platforms, such as Facebook Messenger, Slack, and websites.
Great for:
- No-code chatbot development for users with limited technical skills
- Creating interactive conversational flows to guide chatbot responses and conversations
- Integration with third-party platforms and APIs for enhanced functionality
- Utilizing natural language processing (NLP) capabilities for improved user input understanding
Plans:
- Free — Signup to HubSpot required
The best free AI tools for project management
1. Slides AI for creating presentations
What is Slides AI?
Slides AI is a tool that helps users create presentations by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate slides automatically. By inputting or copying text into the tool, users can quickly create professional presentations in seconds. With options to customize the appearance using pre-designed presets or creating unique styles, SlidesAI is compatible with Google Slide Presentations and supports multiple languages. It also has a Chrome plugin. SlidesAI also has plans for integration with Microsoft PowerPoint.
Great for:
- Creating presentations quickly and efficiently
- Customizing presentation styles
- Creating presentations in various languages, including English, Spanish, and Italian
Plans:
- Free: 3 presentations per month
- Pro (10 USD per month): 10 presentations per month
- Premium (20 USD per month): Unlimited presentations
2. GPT for Work for Google Sheets and Docs efficiency
What is GPT for Work?
GPT for Work, created by Talarian, a software company, integrates Google Sheets and Google Docs with ChatGPT and GPT-3 models. Its GPT for Sheets offering uses the GPT_FILL function, which can clean and standardize data by replicating a given format throughout a data set. It also helps generate product tags, create marketing content, and produce high-quality product descriptions directly within Google Sheets. It also offers a GPT for Docs function that focuses on text generation and automation within Google Docs. Essentially, GPT for Work aims to streamline and enhance various text-related tasks, making them easier and more efficient for users.
Great for:
- Cleaning and standardizing any list of data
- Generating product tags quickly
- Creating ad copy, taglines, and titles
- Writing an outline for projects and speeches
- Recapping a meeting and summarizing notes
- Rewriting emails and documents in grammatically-correct English
Plans:
- Free plugin (OpenAI sign-in required)
3. Glasp for research
What is Glasp?
Coined a researcher’s dream, Glasp leverages AI technology to provide a social web highlighting experience that enables users to seamlessly capture and organize quotes and ideas from the web. With the Glasp Chrome extension, users can highlight text and leave notes on webpages, ensuring that the collected content is easily accessible across all devices. The platform organizes these highlights into collections, allowing users to revisit and reference them at any time. Glasp also offers features such as tagging, searching, and sharing highlights on various platforms.
Great for:
- Capturing and organizing quotes and ideas from the web
- Seamless highlighting and note-taking on webpages
- Facilitating social learning and connecting with like-minded individuals
- Expanding knowledge through insightful content shared by others
Plans:
- Free Chrome extension
4. Fireflies AI for taking notes
What is Fireflies AI?
Fireflies AI is an advanced meeting assistant powered by artificial intelligence that aims to streamline and enhance business meetings. It offers features like recording, transcribing, and searching voice conversations, as well as summarizing meeting details and generating insights through Conversation Intelligence. With integrations to popular web-conferencing platforms and business applications, Fireflies enables seamless syncing of meeting data and collaboration with team members.
Great for:
- Streamlining and optimizing business meetings
- Recording and transcribing meetings
- Providing AI-generated summaries, meeting notes, and action items
- Syncing meeting data with CRM and collaboration tools
- Analyzing conversation intelligence to identify trends and improve performance
Plans:
- Free: Limited features
- Pro: 10 USD per seat per month
- Business: 19 USD per seat per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
5. AskYourPDF for extracting information
What is Ask Your PDF?
AskYourPDF is an AI-powered chat system and plugin that enhances a user’s interaction with PDF documents, allowing them to navigate, comprehend, and extract valuable insights from PDFs more efficiently. Users can upload a PDF to the platform or provide a URL link to a PDF, which the plugin then downloads and stores in a vector database. This database allows the plugin to search through the stored PDFs and locate answers to user queries or retrieve specific information. It is particularly useful when users have questions related to content within PDF documents. It then provides answers by highlighting the page number where the relevant information was found, making it easier for users to locate the specific details they need.
Great for:
- Efficient PDF navigation
- Insightful content extraction
- Precise information retrieval
Plans:
- Free
The best free AI tools for small businesses
1. Akkio for analyzing data
What is Akkio?
Akkio is a no-code machine learning business analytics and forecasting platform that offers an accessible and scalable solution for real-time decision making. It enables businesses to make data-driven choices by leveraging existing data without requiring coding or data science expertise. Akkio has an enhanced lead scoring feature which can help improve lead qualification and prioritize marketing efforts. The platform also provides revenue forecasting, predictions for pricing and market growth, and the ability to identify potential customer churn. Akkio facilitates rapid business judgments through free-form writing and enables easy sharing of forecasts with colleagues.
Great for:
- Real-time decision making
- Data-driven choices
- Improved lead scoring and prioritization of marketing efforts
- Revenue forecasting
- Predictions for pricing and market growth
- Identifying potential customer churn
Plans:
- Free plan (Limited features)
- Starter: 50 USD per month
- Professional: 1,500 USD per month
- Enterprise: 3,000 USD per month
2. FinchatAI for managing finance
What is FinchatAI?
FinchatAI is an engaging chatbot developed by Finchat Technologies that aims to improve people’s financial literacy and understanding of personal and business finance. It offers educational resources and personalized guidance to help individuals and small companies set and achieve their financial goals. With a team of programmers and financial experts, FinchatAI delivers user-friendly and conversational financial information, making financial education more accessible to the general public.
Great for:
- Building a budget and managing cash flow
- Understanding financing options and helping with the application process
- Providing guidance on tax planning and preparation
- Offering educational resources to improve financial literacy and decision-making
- Helping with investment and retirement planning for business owners and employees
Plans:
- Free
3. AI Intern for optimizing operations
What is AI Intern?
AI Intern is a virtual assistant that’s seamlessly integrated within Slack, and designed to cater specifically to the needs of small businesses. Powered by artificial intelligence, it serves as a versatile support system across a wide range of tasks, allowing small business owners to save time, reduce stress, and increase productivity. From generating content for webpages, emails, and social media posts, to providing coding assistance in various languages, streamlining HR processes, and offering help in writing financial documents and agreements—AI Intern provides quick and efficient solutions, helping small business owners streamline operations and focus on growth.
Great for:
- Generating content for articles, blogs, emails, and social media posts
- Coding tasks and providing solutions in multiple programming languages
- Generating job descriptions, employee handbooks, and training materials
- Writing technical documentation, such as APIs, user manuals, and release notes
- Providing translation services for written content
- Streamlining workflow and brainstorming ideas
- Assisting with research and quickly responding to a wide range of questions
Plans:
- Free with a Slack account
4. Cheat Layer for automating business tasks
What is Cheat Layer?
Cheat Layer is a platform that leverages the power of GPT-4 to automate business tasks and save time. Its No-Code interface allows small businesses to automate processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge. By turning automations into fully functional, branded Chrome extensions, businesses can even generate additional revenue by reselling them to clients. Cheat Layer’s custom-trained GPT-4 models act as personal AI software engineers, providing cheat codes and automations for end-to-end processes. This allows small businesses to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and reduce manual workload.
Great for:
- Automating business tasks on websites
- Saving time and reducing manual workload
- No-Code automation for small businesses
- Webhook triggers for automation workflows
- Browser automation specifically for Chrome
Plans:
- Free plan (Limited features)
- Workflow automation: 39 USD per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
5. Krisp for online meetings
What is Krisp?
Krisp is a noise-cancellation desktop app that significantly improves the quality of conference calls and online meetings. Acting as an intermediary between your device and online communication tools, Krisp eliminates background noise, ensuring clear calls and enhanced audio experiences. It works in both directions, cancelling noise from your microphone and from your speakers or headphones. Additionally, Krisp’s AI engine can be trained to focus specifically on your voice, cutting out other voices and eliminating acoustic and room echoes.
Great for:
- Eliminating background noise during online calls
- Improving audio quality during online meetings
- Suppressing noise in call centers and noisy environments
- Blocking acoustic and room echoes
- Customizing noise cancellation to focus on your voice specifically
Plans:
- Free forever (Limited features)
- Pro: 8 USD per month/per seat
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
The best free AI tools for students
1. The Socratic app for learning
What is the Socratic app?
The Socratic app, developed by Google, is a free AI-powered educational tool designed for high school and university students. It allows users to ask questions about their schoolwork and receive curated search results, detailed explanations, and relevant resources from trusted websites. By promoting critical thinking and providing instant support in various subjects, the app helps students deepen their understanding, review concepts, and check their work.
Great for:
- Providing curated search results, explanations, and resources
- Reviewing and reinforcing concepts
- Checking the accuracy of answers
- Narrowing down overwhelming search results
- Accommodating different learning preferences
- Offering instant support in various subjects
Plans:
- Free
2. Poe for problem-solving
What is Poe?
Created by the question-and-answer website Quora, Poe is an AI chatbot app that can be a valuable tool for students. With its user-friendly interface, Poe allows students to ask questions and receive answers from a variety of AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and directly from GPT-4. This means that students can seek assistance on a wide range of subjects and topics, gaining instant access to information and support. Whether they need help with problem-solving or understanding complex concepts, Poe’s AI models can provide guidance and explanations. Additionally, the app’s social components enable students to connect with others, follow profiles of interest, and share model output, fostering a collaborative and learning-focused community.
Great for:
- Academic support and guidance
- Access to a variety of AI chatbots for answering questions
- Assistance with writing, problem-solving, and understanding complex topics
- Social features for connecting with peers
- Exploring a wide range of subjects and expanding knowledge
Plans:
- Free 7-day trial
- Monthly: 19.99 USD
- Yearly: 199.99 USD
3. YourChat for swift search engine results
What is YourChat?
YourChat is an innovative, AI search engine. It’s available on the web or via Telegram (WhatsApp coming soon) and enables users to easily access information by entering their search queries—eliminating the need to sift through multiple search results. The AI-powered chatbot swiftly retrieves the best results, saving time and improving productivity. It also adds emojis to answers, as well as phrases them in an easily-digestible format. The platform’s compliance with GDPR ensures data protection, while its ad-free environment promotes an uninterrupted learning experience.
Great for:
- Quickly getting the answers you need
- Serving as a companion for daily conversations
- Providing answers in an easy-to-understand format
Plans:
- Free
4. Student Mate for managing homework and meeting deadlines
What is Student Mate?
StudentMate is an AI-powered assistant that aids students in effectively managing their homework assignments. It automates assignment management by retrieving tasks from teachers’ Google Slide agendas, eliminating the need for manual input. The tool also provides high-priority email reminders for upcoming deadlines and seamlessly integrates with Blackboard, enabling students to access all their classes and assignments in one centralized location.
Great for:
- Organizing and keeping track of homework assignments
- Staying on top of important deadlines
Plans:
- Free (Currently only works for North Allegheny Blackboard and Google Classroom)
5. ELSA Speak for improving your English
What is ELSA Speak?
ELSA Speak is a language learning app designed to assist users in preparing for exams like IELTS and TOEFL. While its primary focus is on improving pronunciation for effective communication, the app also leverages deep AI and voice recognition technology to analyze and study users’ recorded voices. The app provides real-time feedback on users’ spoken phrases, using visual cues to indicate the accuracy of each word. ELSA Speak also offers video lectures for test guides and other informative content.
Great for:
- Improving English pronunciation
- Preparing for exams like IELTS and TOEFL
- Providing real-time feedback on spoken phrases with visual cues
- Video lectures for test guides and information
Plans:
- Free: Limited lessons
- Pro (11.99 USD – 74.99 USD for monthly and annual plans): 7100+ lessons
- Curated packages available for schools and organizations
FAQ: About Free AI tools
Is there a free AI chatbot?
Yes, there are multiple free AI chatbots. One example is Bing Chat, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model. Bing Chat provides access to the internet and works like a search engine, making it versatile for various language tasks and current events. Another free AI chatbot is ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI. It uses OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language model. ChatGPT is capable of generating text, coding, and engaging in conversations. While it doesn’t have access to the internet for current events, it is proficient in writing and STEM knowledge.
There are other AI chatbots available as well, each with its own features and pricing. The best free AI chatbot depends on your specific needs and preferences.
How to use Jarvis AI (Jasper AI) for free?
Jarvis AI, now known as Jasper AI, is not a free tool. However, you can use the premium AI writing software for free by opting in for its free trial. All you need to do is:
1. Select the ‘Get started for free’ button on the Jasper homepage
2. Enter your name, surname, and email address
3. Select the ‘Start Your 7-day Free Trial’ button
4. Pick the plan you want to try
5. Select ‘Start free trial’
6. Enter your credit card details
7. Click ‘Start trial’
You can cancel your free trial of Jasper AI at any time before the 7-day period ends, and your credit card won’t be charged.
What is the most advanced AI right now?
OpenAI’s GPT-4 is considered the largest and most powerful AI model in 2023. It has 175 billion parameters and can generate coherent and fluent text that is difficult to distinguish from human-written text. It excels in tasks such as content creation, chatbots, language translation, question answering, summarization, and even writing code. GPT-4 includes new features like visual input and longer context processing.
IBM Watson, an advanced AI software developed by IBM, is also considered one of the most advanced AI systems right now. It combines natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and other AI technologies to analyze and understand large amounts of unstructured data, including text documents, emails, and social media posts.
Additionally, Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo is also one of the most advanced systems to watch in 2023. Initially designed to play the board game Go, the AI technology gained widespread attention in 2016 when it defeated the world champion, Lee Sedol, in a best-of-five match. AlphaGo has since become one of the most intelligent AI systems in the industry due to its advanced capabilities and its ability to learn and adapt over time.
What are the most useful AI tools?
There are numerous useful AI tools available today that cater to various needs and applications. To view the most useful AI tools that can help you boost your productivity across industries, and meet your specific needs, make sure you read the blog post above.
What are the 4 types of AI?
Artificial intelligence is classified into four distinct types. These are:
1. Reactive Machines: Reactive AI systems focus on the present moment and do not possess memory or the ability to use past experiences. These systems are designed for specific tasks and do not possess the capability for learning or adaptation.
2. Limited Memory AI: This type of AI builds upon reactive AI by incorporating a short-term memory component. Limited memory AI can remember and utilize a small amount of historical data to improve its performance.
3. Theory of Mind AI: These are AI systems that can understand and attribute mental states, beliefs, intents, and emotions to themselves and others. These systems have the ability to perceive and interpret human behavior, making inferences about their mental states.
4. Self-aware AI: Self-aware AI represents the highest level of AI development, characterized by machines possessing consciousness and self-awareness similar to humans. These AI systems don’t exist yet—and may never will—but if they did, they would be capable of introspection, self-reflection, and understanding their own existence.
What are the big 5 in AI?
The “Big Five” in AI refers to five major areas or categories of advancements and research in the field of artificial intelligence. These areas encompass key aspects of AI development and applications. They include:
1. Machine Learning: A branch of AI that focuses on the development of algorithms and models that enable computers to learn and make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed.
2. Natural Language Processing (NLP): This involves the interaction between computers and human language. It encompasses the ability of machines to understand, interpret, and generate human language, enabling tasks such as language translation, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and chatbots.
3. Computer Vision: This deals with the development of algorithms and techniques that enable computers to understand and interpret visual information from images or videos. It involves tasks such as object recognition, image classification, image generation, and video analysis.
4. Robotics: This combines AI with mechanical engineering to create intelligent machines that can perform tasks autonomously or with minimal human intervention. Robotics involves the design, construction, and programming of physical robots that can perceive and interact with their environment.
5. Expert Systems: These are AI systems that emulate the knowledge and decision-making capabilities of human experts in specific domains. These systems use rule-based reasoning, knowledge representation, and inference engines to provide expert-level advice and decision support in areas such as medicine, finance, and engineering.
