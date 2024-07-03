Web browsers have come a long way, but is there room for innovation in a space dominated by giants like Google Chrome? The Browser Company, the team behind Arc Browser, thinks so. With its focus on user-centric design, including a vertical tab sidebar, custom workspaces, and AI-enhanced features, Arc is aiming to overhaul the web with a streamlined browsing experience.

Below, we explore what sets Arc Browser apart—from its commitment to privacy and security to its performance and user interface. We’ll weigh the pros and cons to determine if Arc truly offers a browsing experience worth trying for yourself.

Jump to…

What is Arc Browser?

What’s the difference between Arc Browser and Google Chrome?

What are the pros of the Arc browser?

What are the cons of the Arc browser?

Is the Arc Browser safe?

Should you switch to the Arc browser?

Does Arc Browser have a VPN?

What is Arc Browser?

In the world of browsers, Arc Browser is the new kid on the block. Launched to the public in May 2022, Arc is a fresh take on web browsing designed to make your online experience more intuitive and efficient. Instead of the usual tabbed interface, Arc uses a sidebar to organize tabs vertically, theoretically making it easier to manage multiple open pages without feeling cluttered.

While Arc’s interface can take some getting used to, many users find it beneficial once they adapt. This setup helps you quickly access your favorite sites and switch between tasks seamlessly. It also includes handy features like split-screen browsing and custom workspaces, allowing you to set up different environments for work, personal use, or research.

Beyond its unique design, Arc Browser focuses heavily on privacy, security, and performance. It comes with built-in ad blocking, tracking prevention, and cookie management to keep your browsing safer. Plus, its lightweight architecture ensures fast load times and smooth performance—even if you have many tabs open.

However, it’s important to note that Arc Browser is still under development, which can affect its stability. Users might experience occasional crashes, bugs, or performance issues as the browser continues to evolve. Despite these growing pains, Arc aims to provide a compelling alternative to established browsers like Google Chrome, especially for those who prioritize user experience and productivity.

Arc Browser vs. Google Chrome: What’s the difference?

Feature Arc browser Google Chrome Winner Stability Less stable (still under development) More stable Chrome OS Availability macOS, iOS (companion app), Windows 11; Windows 10 and Android in development Available on all major operating systems Chrome Browser Extensions Works with all Chrome extensions Wide variety of extensions Draw Speed Fast load times, optimized for macOS with Swift; comparable to Chrome on other platforms Fast load times, well-optimized across all platforms Draw Resource usage Efficient resource management, lightweight architecture Known for high resource usage, especially RAM Arc User interface Innovative vertical sidebar, custom workspaces, split-screen browsing Traditional tabbed browsing, address bar at the top Arc Privacy and security Built-in ad blocking, tracking prevention, minimal data collection Built-in security features, but extensive data collection Arc AI features Arc Max: Ask on page, 5-second previews, Ask ChatGPT, tidy tab titles, and downloads No built-in AI features; relies on extensions Arc Customization High customization with Boosts, custom workspaces Moderate customization, less flexible Arc Support and updates Frequent updates, responsive support from The Browser Company Regular updates from Google, extensive support Draw Focus User experience and productivity Stability and compatibility Depends on your needs

What are the pros of the Arc browser?

1. Innovative sidebar interface

The vertical tab management system is intuitive and reduces clutter, making it easier to switch between tasks and access frequently visited sites. When you’re not actively using it, the sidebar minimizes itself by default (though you can change this setting if you prefer), resulting in a full-screen browsing experience. Unlike regular browsers, where 10-15% of your screen is taken up by tabs, an address bar, and bookmarks, Arc provides more usable space.

While it may take some time to get used to, many users find it difficult to return to a regular browser layout after adapting to Arc. Interestingly, since Arc launched with this feature, Microsoft Edge has also added a vertical sidebar as an optional layout.

2. Custom workspaces

Custom Workspaces allow the creation of dedicated environments for different activities, such as work, personal use, or research. Each workspace can have its own set of tabs, bookmarks, and settings, making it easier to stay organized and focused. This feature helps separate various aspects of online life, reducing clutter and distraction. This separation can prevent losing focus while working and help maintain a clear boundary between work and private time—an area where other browsers often blur the line.

3. Split-screen browsing

Split-screen browsing enables you to view multiple web pages side by side within the same window—ideal for improving productivity and multitasking, especially if only using one monitor. This feature is particularly useful for comparing information, conducting research, or following along with tutorials while performing tasks (or watching a YouTube video while working).

4. Enhanced privacy and security

Arc Browser sets itself apart with its minimal data collection practices, ensuring that your personal information remains secure. Unlike some popular browsers, Arc focuses on anonymized usage data solely to improve functionality, avoiding the collection of identifiable personal information. Additionally, it includes useful built-in features like ad blocking and tracking prevention to protect your online activity from being tracked by third parties. Regular security updates and its strong Chromium foundation further enhance your browsing safety, providing peace of mind as you navigate the web.

5. Fast performance

Lightweight architecture and efficient resource management lead to quick load times and smooth operation, even with numerous tabs open. Head-to-head tests with Chrome have shown Arc to be essentially on par, likely due to the Chromium foundation underlying both.

This performance is further enhanced on macOS, as The Browser Company built Arc on macOS using Apple’s native Swift programming language for an extra edge. Otherwise, Arc is available on Windows 11 and iOS. Windows 10 and Android releases are forthcoming, but there’s currently no word on a potential Linux release.

6. AI features

Arc Browser includes a suite of powerful AI features known as Arc Max, designed to enhance your browsing experience. These features include:

Ask on page: Allows you to hold down Command + F on any page to ask a question, and Arc Max will answer it for you in seconds, helping you find information quickly without leaving the page.

5-second previews: Enables you to hover and press shift over any link to generate a preview of the webpage, saving you time by letting you decide if the link is worth clicking without opening a new tab.

Ask ChatGPT: By starting to type “ChatGPT” into the Command Bar and hitting Tab, users can get answers to their questions directly within Arc. This feature requires a ChatGPT account linked to the Arc profile.

Tidy tab titles and downloads: Automatically renames pinned tabs with shorter, tidier titles and organizes downloads with smartly renamed files, making it easier to find needed items and keep the workspace clean.

These features are turned off by default, so there is no need to worry about potential privacy implications posed by some third-party AI tools like ChatGPT.

What are the cons of the Arc browser?

1. Learning curve

Arc Browser’s unique interface and features can present quite a learning curve, especially if you’re accustomed to traditional tabbed browsing and an address bar at the top of your screen. Adapting to the vertical sidebar may take some time, as users might instinctively move the mouse to the top rather than the side of the screen initially.

The same goes for features like custom workspaces and their AI features; while powerful, you may need to force yourself to make use of them before they become second nature.

2. No bookmarks

Arc Browser doesn’t use traditional bookmarks, which can be an issue for those who rely on them to organize and quickly access favorite websites. Instead, Arc encourages using its unique pinned tab system and workspace features to keep track of important pages. While these alternatives can be powerful, they might not offer the same simplicity as conventional bookmarks, and their functionality is different.

This is often considered Arc’s biggest drawback, making it challenging for users to fully transition to it as their default browser. While this concept aligns with Arc’s overall design philosophy, the ability to easily save and recall bookmarks is a core part of the internet experience for many users.

Some users recommend third-party bookmarking tools like Raindrop.io, although this requires running another program. If preferring the straightforward nature of bookmarks, adapting to Arc’s system could be a challenge.

3. Early development stages

As a newer browser, Arc may still have some bugs or stability issues that need to be addressed over time. For instance, some users have encountered a bug where cookies delete themselves, requiring repeated logins throughout the day. While these issues are expected to be ironed out over time, they are still present at this stage.

Is the Arc browser safe?

Yes, Arc Browser is safe to use. It’s based on Chromium, the open-source project that also powers Google Chrome. This foundation provides Arc with a solid and widely trusted security framework, benefiting from regular updates and security patches developed by the broader Chromium community (and the Arc team themselves).

Arc incorporates several built-in security features, including ad-blocking and tracking prevention, which help protect user privacy and reduce the risk of malicious activity.

Additionally, unlike Chrome, which is often criticized for its extensive data collection practices, Arc focuses on collecting only anonymized usage data to enhance functionality without compromising personal information. The browser also doesn’t track the websites you visit or see what you type into the browser. Importantly, it doesn’t sell your data to third parties, providing a significant privacy advantage.

Should you switch to the Arc browser?

Switching to the Arc browser could be a great choice if you’re looking for a fresh, modern browsing experience with unique features and a focus on privacy. Its innovative sidebar interface makes managing multiple tabs easier and less cluttered, which can significantly enhance productivity. The custom workspaces and split-screen browsing are also valuable tools if you juggle various tasks throughout your day.

Arc’s built-in privacy and security features offer a safe browsing environment. Additionally, being based on Chromium, Arc benefits from a solid security foundation and compatibility with all Chrome extensions.

Arc also aims to make browsing more enjoyable with features like Spaces and Boosts. Spaces allow you to create dedicated environments for different activities, keeping your browsing organized and tailored to your needs. Boosts enable you to customize and enhance your browsing experience with creative and functional modifications.

However, there are some considerations to keep in mind. If you’re heavily reliant on bookmarks or specific websites that may currently have bugs or compatibility issues, you might encounter some limitations. Also, the new interface may require an adjustment period, especially if you’re used to traditional tabbed browsing.

In summary, if you value a sleek design, enhanced productivity tools, and strong privacy features, the Arc browser is definitely worth trying. Just be prepared for a slight learning curve and potential bugs while the browser matures.

Does Arc Browser have a VPN?

No, the Arc browser doesn’t have a built-in VPN. While it offers several privacy and security features, such as ad blocking and tracking prevention, it doesn’t include a VPN as part of its suite of tools.

However, since Arc is based on Chromium, it’s compatible with a wide range of extensions available in the Chrome Web Store. This includes ExpressVPN’s browser extension, which allows you to control what country you’re connected to, along with some other settings, from right within your browser.

Using a VPN is recommended for browsing the web, as it will enhance Arc’s already solid security and privacy even further.