Tubi

You can stream the Super Bowl and the Halftime Show on Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming platform owned by Fox. Before the game begins, you can also watch Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX, a pregame show covering fashion and culture at the event.

While you can normally watch Tubi without an account, the platform will require you to create one to stream the Super Bowl. Tubi is available in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Mexico, the UK, and Australia. Wherever you’re watching from, don’t forget to connect to a nearby server location if you’re streaming with ExpressVPN.



