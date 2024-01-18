Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in 2025Where to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online in 2025

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is only 15 minutes, but it’s one of the most significant pop culture events of every year. Some of music’s biggest names have performed at the show, and this year ground-breaking rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform alongside R&B singer SZA. Keep reading to learn how to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show from anywhere!

Where to watch the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ online in the U.S.

Watch the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

Fox

Fox is free over the air in the U.S. You can easily watch the Super Bowl and Halftime Show live on TV with a digital antenna, or via the FOX Sports website by signing in with your TV provider or cord-cutting service.


Tubi

You can stream the Super Bowl and the Halftime Show on Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming platform owned by Fox. Before the game begins, you can also watch Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX, a pregame show covering fashion and culture at the event.

While you can normally watch Tubi without an account, the platform will require you to create one to stream the Super Bowl. Tubi is available in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Mexico, the UK, and Australia. Wherever you’re watching from, don’t forget to connect to a nearby server location if you’re streaming with ExpressVPN.


Hulu+ Live TV

Stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show live on Hulu+ Live TV. The performance will stream as it airs on Fox. To create an account, you’ll need to provide your U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222). Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location to stream without worry of throttling that slows your streaming.


YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries Fox, so you can watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show as it airs live. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, though. YouTube TV is only available in the U.S., so American fans should select an ExpressVPN U.S. server location to stream the event even when traveling.


YouTube

You may be able to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show on YouTube. In previous years, Fox live streamed the Halftime Show, but there’s no guarantee that the network will do the same this year.

Regardless, the NFL typically uploads the full show on their YouTube channel after the game so you can watch on demand. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.


Fubo

Cord-cutter Fubo carries Fox, so you can watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show as it airs live. Note that you can only watch the show on demand for 72 hours after it airs using the Lookback feature. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service.


How to watch the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ live online outside the U.S.

Football fans from around the world can stream the Super Bowl and the Halftime Show with these streaming services! With ExpressVPN, you can tune in from anywhere and bypass network restrictions at your university or office. Just connect to a nearby ExpressVPN server location.

ITVX

ITV will broadcast the event and stream it on ITVX in the UK, meaning Brits can catch the Halftime Show for free. You’ll need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location to stream securely on ITVX on any network.


DAZN

Streaming service DAZN will livestream the Super Bowl, which makes it a great way to watch the Halftime Show. DAZN is available in most countries worldwide, though the Super Bowl is not available to American and Chinese subscribers.


7plus

If you’re wondering where to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Australia, 7plus is your answer. The show, as well as the game, will livestream for free on the platform. You will need to create a 7plus account to access it. Australian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.


YouTube

In previous years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show was livestreamed on YouTube. While this isn’t guaranteed in 2025, it’s worth checking out when the day comes. Even if it isn’t available live, the NFL usually posts the Halftime Show on their YouTube channel for on-demand streaming after the game. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location from where you’re located.


Where to watch the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ for free

You’re in luck! A few streamers will livestream the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free. They are:

  • Tubi: Fox’s free streaming platform, Tubi, will air the Super Bowl Halftime Show to viewers in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Mexico, the UK, and Australia. Though the platform doesn’t typically require an account to stream, you will need one to watch the Super Bowl.
  • ITVX: Brits can stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free on ITVX. Simply create a free ITVX account, connect to a UK server location, and start streaming.
  • 7plus: Aussies can use 7plus to livestream the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Just create a free 7plus account, connect to an Australian server location, and stream the show.
  • YouTube: While not guaranteed, there may be a live stream of the Super Bowl Halftime Show on YouTube. If you don’t mind the wait, the NFL also uploads the full performance on their channel after the event.

Alternatively, you can use free trials from services like YouTube TV to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show live.

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ in another country?

While you can watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ about?

The Super Bowl is the biggest night for American football, but for music and pop culture fans, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the main event of the night. Every year, during the game’s halftime, the field is turned into a concert stage, and the biggest names in music put on a spectacle, performing a medley of their greatest hits. Stars like Usher, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, and more have performed during the game.

What time is the ‘2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show’

The Super Bowl Halftime Show takes place during the game’s halftime break. With the game kicking off at 6:20 p.m. ET on February 9, the Halftime Show is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET. However, depending on how the first half of the game plays out, the show’s start time may be a little later.

Who is performing at the ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ in 2025?

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage as the headline act of the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. SZA, a frequent collaborator with Lamar, will join as a guest performer. The artists are incredibly talented, with 21 Grammy wins between them, so it’s sure to be a heart-stopping show. Time will tell if any surprise guests join the duo on the field.

‘2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show’ FAQ

