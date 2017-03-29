Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services will function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router.

This guide will show you how to block specific IP addresses on Netgear routers.

To block IP addresses on your Netgear router, you will need to set special static route rules to ensure your network traffic does not flow through the IPs you specify.

1. Sign in to your router admin panel

To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser and sign in with your username and password (by default, both are admin). If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

2. Change your router’s network settings

In your router admin panel, click the ADVANCED tab.

In the left sidebar, click Advanced Setup > Static Routes.

Click Add.

Enter the following:

Route Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Check the box for active .

Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Check the box for . Destination IP Address: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. IP Subnet Mask: Enter 255.255.255.255 .

Enter . Gateway IP Address: Enter 192.168.1.1 . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.)

Enter . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.) Metric: Enter 2.

Click Apply.

Click Add again, and enter the following:

Route Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Check the box for active .

Enter a name that will help you recognize this route. Check the box for . Destination IP Address: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. IP Subnet Mask: Enter 255.255.255.255 .

Enter . Gateway IP address: Enter 192.168.1.1 . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.)

Enter . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.) Metric: Enter 2.

Click Apply.

You may need to block a few more IP addresses, depending on which streaming service you are trying to access. To learn more about which IPs you need to block, .

Check if the IP addresses are blocked

To check if you have successfully blocked the IP addresses, open Terminal (for Mac), or Command Prompt (for Windows).

Enter “ping” and the IP addresses you have blocked, e.g.,

ping 8.8.8.8

The ping tests should read “Timed Out” or “Destination Host Unreachable.”

If not, repeat the steps above.

Then restart your router.

