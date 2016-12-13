What can a VPN do? Show Me

5 ways to use your VPN See Them Now

This guide will show you how to determine what version of macOS (formerly Mac OS X) is running your MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini.

Find out your macOS version

In the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen, select About This Mac.

The version name and number will appear in the window that opens.

Setup tutorials for ExpressVPN for macOS

EASY: App setup for ExpressVPN for macOS

Install and set up the ExpressVPN app for:

ADVANCED: Manual setup for ExpressVPN for macOS

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Need help? .

Back to top