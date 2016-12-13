Last updated:

Get started with ExpressVPN.
What can a VPN do?
Show Me
Learn about five ways to use ExpressVPN.
5 ways to use your VPN
See Them Now

This guide will show you how to determine what version of macOS (formerly Mac OS X) is running your MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini.

Find out your macOS version

In the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen, select About This Mac.

about this mac

The version name and number will appear in the window that opens.

find your macOS version

Setup tutorials for ExpressVPN for macOS

EASY: App setup for ExpressVPN for macOS

Install and set up the ExpressVPN app for:

ADVANCED: Manual setup for ExpressVPN for macOS

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.