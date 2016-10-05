This guide will show you how to restore your internet connection on Mac if your internet stops working after disconnecting from ExpressVPN.
When you disconnect from ExpressVPN on a Mac, your DNS settings may fail to reset, resulting in a lost internet connection. To resolve this issue, reconnect to the internet with one of these methods:
- Turn your Wi-Fi off and back on again (if you are connected to the internet via Wi-Fi).
- Unplug your Ethernet cable and plug it back in (if you are connected to the internet via cable).
Need help? Please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat for immediate assistance.