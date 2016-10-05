Need connection help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to restore your internet connection on Mac if your internet stops working after disconnecting from ExpressVPN.

When you disconnect from ExpressVPN on a Mac, your DNS settings may fail to reset, resulting in a lost internet connection. To resolve this issue, reconnect to the internet with one of these methods:

Turn your Wi-Fi off and back on again (if you are connected to the internet via Wi-Fi).

Unplug your Ethernet cable and plug it back in (if you are connected to the internet via cable).

