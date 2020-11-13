Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

The split tunneling feature allows you to choose which apps to protect with the VPN. It is available on these macOS versions:

Mac OS X 10.10

Mac OS X 10.11

macOS 10.12

macOS 10.13

macOS 10.14

macOS 10.15

The split tunneling feature is currently not supported on macOS 11 (Big Sur).

If ExpressVPN was already installed on your Mac before upgrading to macOS 11, after the upgrade:

You will see a warning that says “Split tunneling is not available with this version of macOS and has been disabled.”

You will no longer see the split tunneling option in the ExpressVPN Preferences menu.

If ExpressVPN is installed on your Mac after upgrading to macOS 11, you will not see the split tunneling option in the ExpressVPN Preferences menu.

The split tunneling feature is not necessary for the VPN service to work, but it allows you to choose the traffic you want to protect with the VPN. To continue using split tunneling, consider staying on macOS 10.15 or below.

